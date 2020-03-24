comscore PUBG turns three, announces free skins, plans for future maps and content
PUBG turns three, announces free skins, plans for future maps and content

The free PUBG skins include a skin for the M416 assault rifle, a hoodie and a parachute.

  • Published: March 24, 2020 3:41 PM IST
PUBG 3rd anniversary

Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG just turned three on March 23. And on this occasion the developers are offering some free skins in the game for everyone to redeem. These are some community made skins that can be redeemed by everyone playing the game. These include a skin for the M416 assault rifle, a hoodie and a parachute. These can be availed until April 23, when these will no longer be redeemable. On console these will be available from March 26 to April 25.

The devs write, “On March 23rd, PUBG is officially 3 years old! We want to start off by thanking you for all your support over the last 3 years. 2019 was in a lot of ways a year of taking risks for us. Reworking a beloved map like Erangel required a lot of love and care to get right, but we’re pleased that many of you are happy with the result. We also introduced our smallest map to date, Karakin, which brought a new intensity to PUBG’s brand of Battle Royale.”

PUBG was set to introduce the Vikendi map reworked but it seems like it is taking longer than usual. “We’re pouring over your data and feedback from the test to get it polished up before the train leaves the station. We want each new and reworked map to bring an entirely new experience to you all with fun and exciting new mechanics, so a big thank you to everyone in our community who tested it out and sent in your feedback.”

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

PUBG has definitely come a long way since the launch on March of 2017. The devs mention that community’s support in how much they have progressed in all these years. They even admit that with an achievement like this comes big responsibility to all the players and they intend to make this year count.

