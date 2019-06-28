comscore PUBG universe to get 'narrative experience', by 'Call of Duty' developer
PUBG universe to get a 'narrative experience', to be headed by 'Call of Duty' developer

There is a new studio being set up by the PUBG Corp called, Striking Distance, which will be headed by Schofield.

  Published: June 28, 2019 10:10 AM IST
People don’t usually relate to the PUBG games with proper storylines, but it seems that might change soon. PUBG Corp has just announced that it has hired Sledgehammer Games co-founder Glen Schofield to run a new studio. The new studio called Striking Distance, will work on an “original narrative experience” set in the PUBG world. PUBG Corp announced this in a video where Schofield speaks about his new assignment. He has joined Striking Distance in the capacity of the Chief Executive Officer.

Schofield has been know for leading the development team for the game Dead Space at Visceral Games. He also headed the work on the Call of Duty games from Modern Warfare 3 to 2017’s WWII. He is probably best know as the co-founder of Sledgehammer Games. In 2009 Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield created Sledgehammer Games. According to previous reports, Schofield left Sledgehammer Games as a result of a disagreement. Founders Condrey and Schofield left the company last year. Striking Distance headquarters is in Santa Mateo, California.

To speak about the concept, PUBG’s biggest rival Fortnite, does have a narrative experience called ‘Save the World’. This mode has been there since before the battle royale mode was introduced to Fortnite. Now, a new narrative driven game coming to the PUBG universe would have to do much better than Save the World. This is because Fortnite’s narrative mode only has the fraction of the audience of battle royale. A new game in the PUBG universe by Striking Distance would have to do significantly better.

WATCH: Introducing Striking Distance – A new PUBG studio headed by Glen Schofield

As of now there are no more details about what kind of content we will see in this game. But one can expect that some of the content will be shared and there might even be pans and chicken dinners. Looting is an essential part of the PUBG universe and will probably be a part of the new game. We can expect to see the same character designs and the game mechanics as well. Whether, it will be a multiplayer game or single player is unclear. We can expect it to have a multiplayer element like in the Tom Clancy games.

  Published Date: June 28, 2019 10:10 AM IST

