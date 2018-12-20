PUBG update 24 with Vikendi map and Survivor Pass goes live on PC

PUBG had been testing its newest addition to the game, Vikendi snow map, for more than a week now on its PC test servers. Bluehole has now released the update on the live servers, and the update comes with some interesting additions. The map has now been added to the main servers along with a Vikendi Survivor Pass which like the previous Sanhok pass can be levelled up to receive gifts.

PUBG‘s latest Update 24 has besides the snow map, a snow weather effect, a new AR called G36C, a snowmobile vehicle, and the most recent to this list is the Vikendi Survivor Pass which has a paid option. Apart from this, the main menu has been changed to fit the winter theme, and there is new background music as well. There is also a new Replay editor that will help people create whole new kind of clips.

Vikendi Map

The Vikendi map is a new 6×6 snow-themed map, which is essentially an isolated Northern resort island in the shadow of Mount Kreznic. Vikendi is also home to a wide variety of attractions, businesses, and villages. It has a spacecraft launch site called Cosmodrome, and a prehistoric themed Dino Park, besides an ageing Castle as well as a winery. The map will have fresh snow which will leave behind footprints. There is also a hint that a night time may be added with Northern Lights highlighting the sky.

Vikendi Survivor Pass

The Vikendi Survivor Pass has two reward stages, the first is the free element which can be accessed by anyone and the rewards can be claimed without paying. The other is the Premium Pass which is priced at Rs 649 and additional levels can be bought for it to level up. The free tier has fewer rewards compared to the premium one and the premium tier has exclusive items available as well. The pass can be levelled up by playing more games and completing missions. There are free as well as premium missions along with the pass.

New Assault Rifle: G36C

The new G36C Assault Rifle will be replacing the ScarL on Vikendi, and will use 5.56mm ammo, and can load 30 bullets on a normal clip, and 40 with an Extended Magazine. G36C has a lower and upper rail for attachments, but cannot attach a stock.

New vehicle: Snowmobile

The Snowmobile will only spawn in Vikendi, and it seats two players. It performs much better than other vehicles on snow and ice, but is more difficult to drive on other terrain.

You bring the skills: Patch 24 brings the toys. Drop into #PUBG today for a new gun, a new vehicle, new parachute mechanics, and more! Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/VTTIDiEzIj pic.twitter.com/hRTGFen9TP — PUBG (@PUBG) December 19, 2018

Check out all the patch notes of update 24 on the link in the tweet above.