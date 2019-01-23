comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Update #25 hits Test Server with Vikendi Moonlight mode, Snowbike, Bizon SMG, Canted Sight
News

PUBG Update #25 hits Test Server with Vikendi Moonlight mode, Snowbike, Bizon SMG, Canted Sight

Gaming

There are some really intuitive additions to PUBG with the new update.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 5:47 PM IST
PUBG Moonlight Vikendi

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG developers Bluehole had teased earlier this week that Vikendi will soon be getting some new features that will be arriving on the PC Test Servers. And today the Patch #25 of PUBG went live for the test servers which has brought Vikendi Moonlight setting, Snowbike, Bizon SMG, Canted Sight and other new additions and changes to the game. Some of these features had already leaked beforehand but the ones like the Snowbike were complete surprises from the devs.

The new update brings a new weapon to the game called Bizon which is an SMG that will be exclusively available on Vikendi and Erangel. The weapon will have a drum magazine that will hold 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes.

Image Credit: PUBG

Image Credit: PUBG

The Motorcycle on Vikendi map is being replaced by a new vehicle called Snowbike, and this looks essentially like a Motorcycle that has swapped its wheels for snow sleds. This will move faster than the snowmobile does but is more fragile and can be destroyed quite easily.

Image Credit: PUBG

Besides this, Vikendi is getting weather setting called moonlight, which will work in the night. But the devs mention that players will be visible to others because of the big super-moon and the bright aurora borealis. Vikendi has also seen some modifications to the loot drop which has been balanced out by the devs after popular demand.

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG with the new update is introducing BattleStat weapon skins, which are similar to Counter Strike: Global Offensive‘s StatTrak weapons. These skins for weapons will keep a count of the players that have been killed by the owner and display that on the weapon.

There are also a bunch of bug fixes and other updates, which can be checked from the patch notes. The link of the patch notes can be found on the tweet above.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 5:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20
thumb-img
News
Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin shows off dual-side folding smartphone

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features

LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month

India's 4G download speed is much more faster at night: Report

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Update #25 hits Test Server with Vikendi Moonlight mode

Gaming

PUBG Update #25 hits Test Server with Vikendi Moonlight mode
PUBG PC Patch #25 balances loot spawn on Vikendi; introduces new SMG weapon Bizon

Gaming

PUBG PC Patch #25 balances loot spawn on Vikendi; introduces new SMG weapon Bizon
Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch

News

Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime

Gaming

PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड वर्जन अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

1 करोड़ रुपये इनाम वाले PUBG Mobile टूर्नामेंट के रजिस्ट्रेशन का आज है आखिरी दिन, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

शाओमी के को-फाउंडर ने दिखाया फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, वीडियो में देखें

डील ऑफ द डे: रियलमी 2 से लेकर ऑनर 9N तक ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

वीडियो गेम इंडस्ट्री ने 2018 में 43 अरब डॉलर का रेवेन्यू जनरेट किया, स्ट्रीमिंग कंपनियों के लिए खतरे की घंटी

News

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features
News
Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features
LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24

News

LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

News

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20
Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month

News

Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month
India's 4G download speed is much more faster at night: Report

News

India's 4G download speed is much more faster at night: Report