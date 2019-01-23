PUBG Update #25 hits Test Server with Vikendi Moonlight mode, Snowbike, Bizon SMG, Canted Sight

PUBG developers Bluehole had teased earlier this week that Vikendi will soon be getting some new features that will be arriving on the PC Test Servers. And today the Patch #25 of PUBG went live for the test servers which has brought Vikendi Moonlight setting, Snowbike, Bizon SMG, Canted Sight and other new additions and changes to the game. Some of these features had already leaked beforehand but the ones like the Snowbike were complete surprises from the devs.

The new update brings a new weapon to the game called Bizon which is an SMG that will be exclusively available on Vikendi and Erangel. The weapon will have a drum magazine that will hold 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes.

The Motorcycle on Vikendi map is being replaced by a new vehicle called Snowbike, and this looks essentially like a Motorcycle that has swapped its wheels for snow sleds. This will move faster than the snowmobile does but is more fragile and can be destroyed quite easily.

Besides this, Vikendi is getting weather setting called moonlight, which will work in the night. But the devs mention that players will be visible to others because of the big super-moon and the bright aurora borealis. Vikendi has also seen some modifications to the loot drop which has been balanced out by the devs after popular demand.

PUBG with the new update is introducing BattleStat weapon skins, which are similar to Counter Strike: Global Offensive‘s StatTrak weapons. These skins for weapons will keep a count of the players that have been killed by the owner and display that on the weapon.

PC Players: Update #25 is now available on the Test Server! ✅Bizon SMG

✅Snowmobile

✅Canted Sight

✅Vikendi Moonlight Weather

✅Vikendi Loot Rebalance

✅Set Default Fire-Modes per Weapon Class Read all the changes and extensive list of bug fixes here:https://t.co/MHThObCtff pic.twitter.com/T7tVMHO0To — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 23, 2019

There are also a bunch of bug fixes and other updates, which can be checked from the patch notes. The link of the patch notes can be found on the tweet above.