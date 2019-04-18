PUBG update 28 is now live on PC Test server; introduces Weapon Mastery and even more loot for Erangel

The newest update to PUBG which is #28 is now available on the PUBG: Test Server for PC and is scheduled to hit live servers very soon. There is no date of when it is going live so we will have to wait for the official announcement. PUBG’s latest update introduces a brand new feature called the Weapon Mastery, which is a progression system that allows players to earn free rewards as they level up their gunplay skills. As part of Weapon Mastery PUBG devs are also debuting Medals for players who perform remarkable feats during their matches.

In addition to latest feature, the devs have taken feedback from the first round of Erangel loot rebalances and made adjustments. The other adjustment that the devs are introducing this time based player feedback is a reduced difficulty on a number of missions for Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, including the elimination of a few missions were deemed too difficult to complete. There are a number of updates to how you players interact with items in the store, interface improvements for squads and over two dozen bug fixes.

Patch 28 is now on Test Servers! This update includes Weapon Mastery, our new weapon progression system, as well as Erangel rebalances based on your feedback, bug fixes and more. Drop in today!

The new feature Weapon Mastery is a new progression system where players can increase levels by gaining weapon XP based on players’ weapon use. It operates all the time without being affected by seasons and offers 100 levels for players to achieve per weapon. There are three types of Weapon Mastery rewards. These rewards can only be acquired through Mastery achievement, and these are Charms, Medals and Tier Emblems. Charms are accessories that can be equipped to weapons, while Medals highlight accomplishments players perform with their weapons.

The total amount of items spawned in Erangel has been increased by approximately 28 percent along with higher spawn rates for priority items like AR, DMR, SR. Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card has seen some re-balance with some missions being adjust and other removed which players found too difficult to complete. Check out the full list of updates on the patch notes in the tweet.