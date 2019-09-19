comscore PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun
News

PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Gaming

The DBS shotgun is definitely going to be the most deadly shotgun in the game. 

  • Published: September 19, 2019 9:56 AM IST
PUBG update 4.3 dbs shotgun

There’s a new PUBG Update 4.3 that is now live for the PC gamers and it bring the previously talked about Survival Mastery and a new DBS shotgun. Survival Mastery was a feature that was teased back in June with the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Development Update. And now the devs have announced that the feature is coming to PC test servers tomorrow and main servers on September 24. This comes in response to players wanting more ways to track their gameplay and the improvements they make as players. The first feature under the new progression initiative: Weapon Mastery was introduced in April. The new segment of the progression system is Survival Mastery.

PUBG Update 4.3: Details

New feature: Survival Mastery

Survival Mastery is a progression feature designed as a companion system to Weapon Mastery. Where Weapon Mastery is all about the proficiency in combat, Survival Mastery focuses on the story as a player. In other words, the goal with this system is to help players recognize their own abilities and reward their success after each match. They get to decide what kind of player they’re going to be. The first thing players will notice in this system is the Survivor Level. Surviving bluezone phases, performing key actions and just staying alive all play a role in how much XP players will earn towards their next Level. The better they perform, the faster they’ll progress. Just like Weapon Mastery, all progress related to Survivor Mastery can be found in the Mastery menu under its own tab.

PUBG Survival Mastery coming to test servers on September 18

Also Read

PUBG Survival Mastery coming to test servers on September 18

PUBG ID

This is a new way for players to express themselves and their achievements. All the rewards players unlock in Survival Mastery open up new options for customizing their PUBG ID.

New weapon: DBS Shotgun

PUBG Update 4.3

The DBS is a double barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun that can only be initially obtained from Care Packages. DBS comes with two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds. The combined firing mechanics means that the DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span. Upper rail of the gun allows a Holographic, Red Dot Sight, and 2x to 6x Scopes. Maximum effective range to deal damage with the DBS is 100m. This is definitely going to be the most deadly shotgun in the game.

Besides these there are other weapon balances and gameplay changes that include lowered sound for the Red Zone and footsteps volume. Check out all the changes in the patch notes here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India
Gaming
Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India
OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

News

OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

News

Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

News

BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India

Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update

OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun
Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps

Gaming

Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps
Best 25 mobile games on Android to play before you die

Gaming

Best 25 mobile games on Android to play before you die
Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Top Products

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die
PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 announced

हिंदी समाचार

Sony India Diwali Sale: PS4 गेम्स को अब 999 रुपये में खरीदें

OnePlus TV Q1 और Q1 Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन हुआ लीक, इस कीमत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

BSNL ने ग्राहकों को दिया तोहफा, 899 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में 100 रुपये का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Huawei की Mate 30 स्मार्टफोन सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, इवेंट को घर बैठे यहां देखें लाइव

Reliance Jio नहीं Vodafone Idea हैं सब्सक्राइबर्स के मामले में भारत की सबसे बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनी: TRAI


News

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India
News
Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India
Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update

News

Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update
OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

News

OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch
Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

News

Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online
BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

News

BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount