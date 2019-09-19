PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

There’s a new PUBG Update 4.3 that is now live for the PC gamers and it bring the previously talked about Survival Mastery and a new DBS shotgun. Survival Mastery was a feature that was teased back in June with the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Development Update. And now the devs have announced that the feature is coming to PC test servers tomorrow and main servers on September 24. This comes in response to players wanting more ways to track their gameplay and the improvements they make as players. The first feature under the new progression initiative: Weapon Mastery was introduced in April. The new segment of the progression system is Survival Mastery.

PUBG Update 4.3: Details

New feature: Survival Mastery

Survival Mastery is a progression feature designed as a companion system to Weapon Mastery. Where Weapon Mastery is all about the proficiency in combat, Survival Mastery focuses on the story as a player. In other words, the goal with this system is to help players recognize their own abilities and reward their success after each match. They get to decide what kind of player they’re going to be. The first thing players will notice in this system is the Survivor Level. Surviving bluezone phases, performing key actions and just staying alive all play a role in how much XP players will earn towards their next Level. The better they perform, the faster they’ll progress. Just like Weapon Mastery, all progress related to Survivor Mastery can be found in the Mastery menu under its own tab.

PUBG ID

This is a new way for players to express themselves and their achievements. All the rewards players unlock in Survival Mastery open up new options for customizing their PUBG ID. New weapon: DBS Shotgun The DBS is a double barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun that can only be initially obtained from Care Packages. DBS comes with two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds. The combined firing mechanics means that the DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span. Upper rail of the gun allows a Holographic, Red Dot Sight, and 2x to 6x Scopes. Maximum effective range to deal damage with the DBS is 100m. This is definitely going to be the most deadly shotgun in the game. Besides these there are other weapon balances and gameplay changes that include lowered sound for the Red Zone and footsteps volume. Check out all the changes in the patch notes here.