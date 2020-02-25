comscore PUBG update 6.2 brings cross-play on Xbox One X and PS4
PUBG update 6.2 brings cross-play on Xbox One X and PS4

That means PUBG players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will now be able to invite each other into a single party with the Cross Party Play feature.

  Published: February 25, 2020 10:12 AM IST
PUBG Cross Party Play

With the release of the new PUBG update 6.2 players on Xbox and PS4 will be able to play with each other. That means players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will now be able to invite each other into a single party with the Cross Party Play feature. The devs teased Team deathmatch mode previously and now the new update along with it adds Grenade changes, right peeking/leaning changes, Karakin loot balance, blood effects, and parachute ‘follow’ feature. The PC devs are adding the 8v8 mode a long time after a similar mode was already introduced in the mobile version of the game. Here’s a look at the new features being added with PUBG update 6.2.

PUBG Arcade – Team Deathmatch 8v8 mode

The Team Deathmatch will feature 8v8 fights to seven different battlefields which will be pulled from the present maps. Players will be able to choose from several different weapon loadouts. This mode will be FPP only and players will have spawn kits enabled. Players will respawn 5 seconds after each death and close to friendly players if the location is safe and will be invulnerable briefly. There are no knockdowns in this mode and players will die after their health runs out.

Friendly fire is disable here as well. Kills and assists fill the boost gauge and after not taking damage for 5 seconds, player health will begin to regenerate, whilst also depleting the boost gauge. Players cannot reconnect to TDM matches which includes accidentally leaving the match or crashing.

First team to reach 50 kills, or the highest kills after 10 minutes wins the round and winning two rounds ensures victory in the match. In terms of rewards players will get BP based on their individual score, but no Survivor Pass XP is received. The battlefields are part of the existing maps and will be surrounded by the blue zone. But unlike the battle royale mode, the blue zone here is fixed and rectangular.

List of Team Deathmatch battlefields

– ERANGEL – Stalber, Sosnovka Military Base
– SANHOK – Paradise Resort, Docks
– VIKENDI – Podvosto, Peshkova
– MIRAMAR – Campo Militar

PUBG Karakin map now has a story and a trailer

PUBG Karakin map now has a story and a trailer

Grenade changes

The grenade system of PUBG had a long overdue overhaul which it is now getting. Vests will now mitigate damage received from Frag Grenades and the higher the level more damage it stops. but vest durability isn’t reduced when taking damage from Frags. Frags will also deal 20 percent less damage to prone players. Item weight increased by 50 percent which means each Frag Grenade now takes 27 inventory capacity, up from 18.

Smoke Grenades now have their fuse time decreased from 3 seconds to 1 second. Stun Grenades have an increased indirect hit effect radius and ringing sound now impacts players through walls. Molotov Cocktails now have an increased speed at which fire spreads by 50 percent. Fire can now spread slightly further, with an increased damage radius and even go around objects.

  Published Date: February 25, 2020 10:12 AM IST

