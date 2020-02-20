The new PUBG update 6.2 which was live on the test server is now live on the main game server . It brings the new 8v8 Team Deathmatch mode and a lot of other changes. The devs teased Team deathmatch mode previously and now the new update along with it adds Grenade changes, right peeking/leaning changes, Karakin loot balance, blood effects, and parachute ‘follow’ feature. The PC devs are adding the 8v8 mode a long time after a similar mode was already introduced in the mobile version of the game. Here’s a look at the new features being added with PUBG update 6.2.

PUBG Arcade – Team Deathmatch 8v8 mode

The Team Deathmatch will feature 8v8 fights to seven different battlefields which will be pulled from the present maps. Players will be able to choose from several different weapon loadouts. This mode will be FPP only and players will have spawn kits enabled. Players will respawn 5 seconds after each death and close to friendly players if the location is safe and will be invulnerable briefly. There are no knockdowns in this mode and players will die after their health runs out.

PC Players: Maintenance is complete and Update 6.2 is now available on live servers. With Update 6.2 comes Team Deathmatch, grenade changes, Karakin loot balance, UI improvements, bug fixes, and much more! Patch notes: https://t.co/LCZf7ml05C — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 19, 2020

Friendly fire is disable here as well. Kills and assists fill the boost gauge and after not taking damage for 5 seconds, player health will begin to regenerate, whilst also depleting the boost gauge. Players cannot reconnect to TDM matches which includes accidentally leaving the match or crashing.

First team to reach 50 kills, or the highest kills after 10 minutes wins the round and winning two rounds ensures victory in the match. In terms of rewards players will get BP based on their individual score, but no Survivor Pass XP is received. The battlefields are part of the existing maps and will be surrounded by the blue zone. But unlike the battle royale mode, the blue zone here is fixed and rectangular.

List of Team Deathmatch battlefields

– ERANGEL – Stalber, Sosnovka Military Base

– SANHOK – Paradise Resort, Docks

– VIKENDI – Podvosto, Peshkova

– MIRAMAR – Campo Militar

Grenade changes

The grenade system of PUBG had a long overdue overhaul which it is now getting. Vests will now mitigate damage received from Frag Grenades and the higher the level more damage it stops. but vest durability isn’t reduced when taking damage from Frags. Frags will also deal 20 percent less damage to prone players. Item weight increased by 50 percent which means each Frag Grenade now takes 27 inventory capacity, up from 18.

Smoke Grenades now have their fuse time decreased from 3 seconds to 1 second. Stun Grenades have an increased indirect hit effect radius and ringing sound now impacts players through walls. Molotov Cocktails now have an increased speed at which fire spreads by 50 percent. Fire can now spread slightly further, with an increased damage radius and even go around objects.

Right Peeking/Leaning changes

This is an essential change which some people were abusing. Right leaning or peeking didn’t expose as much of the body as left leaning on peeking did. Hence some people abused this to their advantage. And with the new changes players viewing their opponent from the right side of objects will now have more of their body exposed. Even the head will lean in more towards the scope when ADSing, making more the head visible.

Changes on Karakin

It has not been long since Karakin was launched, but the devs are taking a keen interest in balancing out the map. The devs argue that snipers and DMRs are very powerful weapons on this map hence they are lowering the drop rate of these weapons. And the amount of heal found on this map isn’t enough hence First Aid Kits and boost items have been increased. Besides this to balance out the decrease of the snipers, G36C and MP5K have been added to Karakin.

There are changes to the Blue Zone as well where the distortion effect has been removed. Devs have altered effect where the Blue Zone meets the ground, to more clearly identify the Blue Zone edge.

lood effects changes

The previously teased blood effects in the game were introduced. And now the devs are optimizing the changes by increasing blood color saturation over distance for better visibility.

Parachute ‘Follow’ Feature

The parachute follow feature helps teammates land together. During the pre-match countdown, follow UI will be shown at the bottom left of the screen. Players can open the map to select a teammate to follow this is possible after exiting the plane as well. After selecting a teammate to follow, players can cancel on the map screen.