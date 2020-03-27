comscore PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes
News

PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 introduces the previously teased Panzerfaust in the game.

  • Published: March 27, 2020 3:15 PM IST
PUBG update 6.3

The’s a new PUBG update 6.3 which released on the PC version of the game earlier this month is now live on consoles. It introduces the previously teased Panzerfaust. Besides this there is also the introduction of changes to some weapons as well. The weapons changes include rebalancing some weapons including one formerly only found in Care Packages. There’s also a tonne of new bug fixes along with changes to the invincibility in Team Deathmatch. All the patch notes of the PUBG update 6.3 can be seen here.

Related Stories


New Weapon: Panzerfaust

The devs have been sneaking the Panzerfaust into the Season 6 videos. And now the weapon is finally out. It is a powerful AoE weapon, but there are some drawbacks to picking the Panzerfaust up. First of all, it takes up a primary weapon slot, which limits the options of the user. The projectile travels pretty quickly, but can be dodged by the attentive player. There’s also a backblast area behind the Panzerfaust, so players need to watch out for squadmates before firing it off.

The Panzerfaust is guaranteed to be in every airdrop. The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid air. The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact. The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance. Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb. The warhead will explode mid air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet.

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

Also Read

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

Weapon balance

The Tommy Gun has been weak for a while, so the devs are adding a sight slot for red dots and holos and increasing the damage. The M249 is moving from Care Packages to normal loot but is also losing a little damage and getting a bit more recoil. Last but not the least, the UMP-45 was nerfed with the switch from 9mm, so it is getting a specs bump across the board.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty
Photo Gallery
Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty
Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Photo Gallery

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

News

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes
PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park
PUBG turns three, announces free skins, plans for future maps and content

Gaming

PUBG turns three, announces free skins, plans for future maps and content
PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

Gaming

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode
Oppo introduces anti-gaming addiction system on its smartphones

Gaming

Oppo introduces anti-gaming addiction system on its smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

कोरोना वायरस फैलने के बाद WhatsApp का इस्तेमाल 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ा

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: जानिए कौन सा फोन है बेहतर

Redmi K30 Pro 5G की पहली सेल, महज 30 सेकेंड में हुआ आउट-ऑफ-स्टॉक

Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus : तीनों में से कौन है सबसे दमदार

Oppo Find X2 Lite जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Reno3 Youth जैसा होगा डिजाइन!

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak
Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

News

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale
Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes
Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

News

Huawei P40 Pro Vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block

News

Huawei Celia is the latest virtual assistant on the block