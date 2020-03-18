New Weapon: Panzerfaust

The devs have been sneaking the Panzerfaust into the Season 6 videos. And now the weapon is finally out. It is a powerful AoE weapon, but there are some drawbacks to picking the Panzerfaust up. First of all, it takes up a primary weapon slot, which limits the options of the user. The projectile travels pretty quickly, but can be dodged by the attentive player. There’s also a backblast area behind the Panzerfaust, so players need to watch out for squadmates before firing it off.

The Panzerfaust is guaranteed to be in every airdrop. The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid air. The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact. The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance. Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb. The warhead will explode mid air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet.

Weapon balance

The Tommy Gun has been weak for a while, so the devs are adding a sight slot for red dots and holos and increasing the damage. The M249 is moving from Care Packages to normal loot but is also losing a little damage and getting a bit more recoil. Last but not the least, the UMP-45 was nerfed with the switch from 9mm, so it is getting a specs bump across the board.