News

PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

Gaming

The new PUBG update 7.1 is now live on the PC Test Server, which means that it will be coming to the main server soon.

  • Published: April 14, 2020 5:16 PM IST
PUBG update 7.1

The new season of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is almost upon us. The new PUBG update 7.1 is now live on the PC Test Server. Which means that it will be coming to the main server soon. This new update brings back the Vikendi map after a rework. The Vikendi map was retired when Season 6 was introduced. During that time, the devs have put a lot of work into making PUBG’s frosty Battleground something new and special. Also Read - New PUBG update induces crashes, fixed within hours

PUBG update 7.1: Major changes

Vikendi rework

Vikendi has had quite a few changes since we saw it last. It has an updated terrain, adjusted snow levels (and then readjusted them based on player test feedback), changed cities and landmarks, added a multi-track railway system to help navigate the island, and even converted the quaint Dino Park into Dinoland, the Prehistoric Park of the Future. Also Read - PUBG update 6.3 going live on console with Panzerfaust, other changes

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi. There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island. Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map. Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed. Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead. A new Cargo Depot has also been added. Also Read - PUBG update 6.3 going live with Panzerfaust, other changes

Survivor Pass: Cold Front

Survivor Pass: Cold Front is the way to earn all the cool new outfits in Season 7. With costumes ranging from Dinoland employee apparel and mascot costumes to other themed looks, there’s something for everyone. Players can also once again unlock community rewards by working together, so be on the lookout for data discs. All players can contribute to the community gauge to unlock videos and receive community skin rewards.

New PUBG update induces crashes, fixed within hours

Also Read

New PUBG update induces crashes, fixed within hours

New Weapon: Mosin-Nagant

There’s a new weapons being added, though it’s not really being added as another one. The new weapons is a sniper rifle called Mosin-Nagant which is essentially a Kar98k. This is being done to make sure that new weapons are added but there aren’t too many varieties on the map. The stats, attachments, ammunition, etc. are all directly copied from the Kar98k, but the Mosin will feature its own look and sound. The Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle has been added to Vikendi and Erangel.

Besides these there are other general quality of life changes being done, which can all be checked out here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 5:16 PM IST

