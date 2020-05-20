comscore PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots
News

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Gaming

With this new PUBG update 7.2 bots are officially on the PC version of the game as well.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 6:44 PM IST
PUBG Update 7.2

There’s a new PUBG update 7.2 live for the test server now. This update is the first one to arrive after the Vikendi map reword hit with update 7.1. This is massive update with a lot of changes in it, and the primary ones include Ranked Mode, addition of bots to the game, and weapon and armor balances. Also Read - PUBG update 7.2 now live on Test Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

With this new update bots are officially on the PC version of PUBG as well. PC was the last version of the game that didn’t feature bot opponents. Players wanted the devs to add a ranked mode to the game which is also finally happening with this update. Also Read - PUBG update 7.1 with reworked Vikendi goes live on Test Server

PUBG update 7.2: Details

Ranked Mode

A new ‘Ranked’ sub navigation option has been added to the ‘Play’ section of the primary navigation menu. Matches will feature a maximum of 64 players and there will be no bots. Players need to reach a minimal Survival Mastery level of 20 before they qualify for ranked. Depending on their platform and region, players may need to verify their account using SMS before they qualify for Ranked mode.

Ranked mode games will be randomly played on Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok. Ranked mode will have an overall increase in item loot spawns. There are a total of 6 tiers in the Ranked system (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master) with 5 Divisions (V – I) within each tier. A player’s current rank is determined by their Rank Points (RP) in a given queue. After a player dies, they will receive an adjustment to their RP based on their performance. The metrics that determine performance are Kills, Assists, and Personal placement.

At the end of the season, players will receive Ranked rewards based on their Highest Ranked tier that season. All players will receive a nameplate and emblem recognizing their Tier. The Leaderboards have also returned and have been updated to work with with Ranked mode.

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Test Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Also Read

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Test Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Bot Opponents

Bots are finally here on the PC version of the game with PUBG update 7.2. Like in the console version, devs write that with a certain player base has become rather skilled. Hence matching these people with lower skilled players is unfair. To balance this out bots are being added to the game. They have shared the mechanics of how bots will work in terms of movement and how they will spawn. The bots will have a the skills to use bullet drop mechanics and even understand proper aiming at players. Hence they can be dodged like you are dodging normal players. They will also have loot and will be killed a lot, hence they will not carry a lot of loot each.

Weapon and Armor Balance

Assault Rifles

This is a major change in the game and Assault Rifles are being targeted in this patch. “The M416 has long been the most powerful AR and one of the top guns in the game as a whole, so we’ve adjusted it and buffed some of the other ARs to give players alternative options.” Write the devs. With this M416, M16A4 and SCAR-L now have increased reload times.

M16A4, and MK47 Mutant now have decreased recoil when firing in quick succession in semi-auto and bursts mode and have tracers. Beryl M762 has Increased muzzle velocity from 680 m/s to 740 m/s and decreased recoil. Shotguns now have increased limb multiplier from 0.9 to 1.05 and head multiplier from 1.25 to 1.5. They also have increased hip-fire accuracy and decreased accuracy penalty during movement and damage drop over distance for all shotguns.

Armor

With this new update, ‘destroyed’ vests will no longer disappear, and neither will your inventory space. In addition, vests will continue to provide 20% protection and slight aim punch reduction once destroyed. The base protection level of the destroyed vest is the same no matter the type of vest you’re wearing. This should mean more competitive engagements, even if the situation doesn’t allow for the looting of a new vest.

Gas Can improvements

The Gas Can can now be equipped in a melee weapon slot. Players can then press “attack” to pour gas on the ground. It takes around 7 seconds to empty the can. Spilled fuel can be set on fire with gun shots, molotovs, and grenade explosions. Fire deals the same damage as a molotov, but burns longer. Spilled fuel evaporates in about 3.5 minutes. You can also throw the Gas Can the same way as melee weapons (aim, then press attack), which causes it to release some fuel upon landing, making it easier to ignite and explode.

Besides these there are other changes and new skins which are being added, these can be found here.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 6:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings
News
Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings
Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera

News

Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera

Man dresses up as a woman to participate in CS:GO tournament, gets caught

Gaming

Man dresses up as a woman to participate in CS:GO tournament, gets caught

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Gaming

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications

News

Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings

Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera

Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications

Realme 6 update brings May 2020 security patch, fixes auto restart issue

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition announced

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Gaming

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots
PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM
WATCH: PUBG player flies in the air like an exploded car next to him

Gaming

WATCH: PUBG player flies in the air like an exploded car next to him
PUBG Mobile gets a new Mr Fox set which is part of a new event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets a new Mr Fox set which is part of a new event
PUBG Mobile Sniper Mastery Challenge introduced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Sniper Mastery Challenge introduced

हिंदी समाचार

लॉकडाउन के दौरान OTT एप्स के नए यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़ी

Realme TV को सिर्फ 2000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक, इस तरह से ले सकते हैं ब्लाइंड सेल में हिस्सा

Zomato और Swiggy ने शुरू की शराब की होम डिलिवरी

शाओमी, रेडमी, मी के किन डिवाइस को मिलेगा MIUI 12 अपडेट, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

यूजर की ये गलती TikTok को पड़ी भारी, Google Play पर रेटिंग 4.5 से गिरकर हुई 1

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings
News
Google Chrome 83 updated with security controls and privacy settings
Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera

News

Logitech Introduces Circle View Security Camera
Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications

News

Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications
Realme 6 update brings May 2020 security patch, fixes auto restart issue

News

Realme 6 update brings May 2020 security patch, fixes auto restart issue
iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition announced

News

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition announced