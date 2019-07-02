comscore PUBG new update adds Apex Legends-style ping system | BGR India
News

PUBG update adds Apex Legends-style ping system

Gaming

PUBG has just introduced a new ping feature to the game which seems to have been borrowed from another battle royale game, Apex Legends.

  Published: July 2, 2019 10:08 AM IST
PUBG Radio Message

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds‘ last update added quite a few new features to the game. PUBG‘s new update 30 brings a whole lot of new things to the game. The new update brings the changes teased in the development video from PUBG Corp. These include the new vehicle BRDM-2, a new pistol called Deagle, ledge grab system, exploding gas cans, and more. But one of the less talked about features that turns out to be an addition from another game is the new Ping System.

New update: Tactical Map Marker

PUBG is introducing Tactical Map Marker, which has been available on PUBG Mobile for a while. The default button is the mouse wheel, which will open the Tactical Map Marker UI. For now, there are eight types of messages that can be sent. Players can ping items and enemies on the map as well now. This system was initially introduced by Apex Legends on PC battle royale games, and players took to it really well. This feature became so popular that players from all battle royale game, demanded that this be added. Fortnite added it soon after and now PUBG has obliged its players as well.

PUBG Lite Beta service launch in India announced for July 4

PUBG Lite Beta service launch in India announced for July 4

The other additions in this new update include The Desert Eagle or Deagle for short is the most popular handgun in video games, and now it is available on PUBG as well. The Deagle is a handgun that deals the most damage among pistols with great muzzle velocity and will be spawned on all maps. Deagle can deal 62 damage per shot, and take both red-dot and holographic sights. It can take a laser sight that improves hip fire accuracy. It has the most recoil among all the pistols. The Deagle uses .45 ACP ammo and the standard magazine fits 7 rounds and the extended one 10.

WATCH: PUBG – New Feature – Tactical Map Marker

PUBG also added a Ledge grab feature allowing players to climb up the edge of roofs, fences, and obstacles up to 2.5 meters high, and jump from building to building or container to container. Players just need to jump towards an open ledge and the character will grab on and climb up. To use this feature, players will have to jump towards a ledge and keep pressing space bar, or press it at the right time.

  Published Date: July 2, 2019 10:08 AM IST

