PUBG update live on Test Server with new weapon, vehicle and features

The newest update of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is here, and it brings a whole lot of new things to the game. The new PUBG Update 30 brings the changes teased in the development video from PUBG Corp. These include the new vehicle BRDM-2, a new pistol called Deagle, ledge grab system, exploding gas cans, and more. The update is now available on the PC Test Server, and will probably hit the main servers next week. Besides these, there are a bunch of other changes and bug fixes to the game.

PUBG update biggest features

New vehicle: BRDM-2

The BRDM-2 is a new amphibious vehicle being added to the game. It is a replacement for the Armored-UZI. Players need to use Flare Guns to call in the BRDM-2 instead of the special care package. The BRDM-2’s total HP is 2,500, and its health is twice as much as UAZ. It is essentially gigantic with sturdy wheels that cannot be damaged. Also, it is a powerful bulletproof vehicle that can reduce incoming damage from guns, grenades and Red zone. It can continue to travel from ground to water, but players can’t shoot while on board. The BRDM-2 has a top water speed of 22kmph and top land speed on the road of 102kmph when boosted. It can carry four players.

New weapon: Deagle

The Desert Eagle or Deagle for short is the most popular handgun in video games, and now it is available on PUBG as well. The Deagle is a handgun that deals the most damage among pistols with great muzzle velocity and will be spawned on all maps. Deagle can deal 62 damage per shot, and take both red-dot and holographic sights. It can be equipped with various magazines and a laser sight that improves hip fire accuracy. It has the most recoil among all the pistols. The Deagle uses .45 ACP ammo and the standard magazine fits 7 rounds and the extended one 10.

PUBG Update: Ledge Grab feature

Ledge grab feature allows players to climb up the edge of roofs, fences, and obstacles up to 2.5 meters high, and jump from building to building or container to container. Players just need to jump towards an open ledge and the character will grab on and climb up. To use this feature, players will have to jump towards a ledge and keep pressing space bar, or press it at the right time.

PUBG Update: Exploding Gas Can

Gas Cans in the game which have only been used to refuel vehicles up until now will explode on shooting. This feature makes the Gas Can a usable weapon. Like Grenades, the Gas Can has a radius of damage and will hurt both enemies and allies.

Radio Message

PUBG is introducing Radio Messages, which has been available on PUBG Mobile for a while. The default button is the mouse wheel which will open the Radio Message UI. For now, there are eight types of messages which can be sent. Players can ping items and enemies on the map as well now.

Besides these there have been other changes to the game as well. Other changes to the game include addition of kill distance in the feed, new Survival Supply System for more BP, new skins and items, Weapon Mastery changes and others.