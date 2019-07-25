comscore PUBG console Public Test Server live with Deagle and other features
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG update: Public Test Server live with Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab
News

PUBG update: Public Test Server live with Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab

Gaming

PUBG console is getting a new update where a new weapon, vehicle and lot of other features are being introduced.

  • Published: July 25, 2019 12:44 PM IST
PUBG Deagle

The console version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a new update with some really interesting items. We have already seen these in the previous update on PC. But now, PUBG console will have access to the new vehicle BRDM-2, a new pistol called Deagle, ledge grab system, exploding gas cans, and more. The update is under deployment right now and will be available on the main servers as soon as maintenance is over. Besides these, there are a bunch of other changes and bug fixes to the game.

The Public Test Server (PTS) will be open on July 23, and will be available for two weeks, closing on August 6. The live server update will be on July 30. Players will be earning BP rewards for actively participate in the test. Here’s how the rewards will be.

– First week participation: 4,000 BP (More than three hours of gameplay required)

– Second week participation: 4,000 BP (More than three hours of gameplay required)

– For participating in both weeks: Bonus 2,000 BP

All in all, players will be able to earn a total of 10,000 BP for fully participating in this test.

PUBG Console biggest features

New vehicle: BRDM-2

The BRDM-2 is a new amphibious vehicle being added to the game with PUBG Update 30. It is a replacement for the Armored-UZI. Players need to use Flare Guns to call in the BRDM-2 instead of the special care package. The BRDM-2’s total HP is 2,500, and its health is twice as much as UAZ. It is essentially gigantic with sturdy wheels that cannot be damaged. Also, it is a powerful bulletproof vehicle that can reduce incoming damage from guns, grenades and Red zone. It can continue to travel from ground to water, but players can’t shoot while on board. The BRDM-2 has a top water speed of 22kmph and top land speed on the road of 102kmph when boosted. It can carry four players.

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

Also Read

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

New weapon: Deagle

The Desert Eagle or Deagle for short is the most popular handgun in video games, and now it is available on PUBG as well. The Deagle is a handgun that deals the most damage among pistols with great muzzle velocity and will be spawned on all maps. Deagle can deal 62 damage per shot, and take both red-dot and holographic sights. It can be equipped with various magazines and a laser sight that improves hip fire accuracy. It has the most recoil among all the pistols. The Deagle uses .45 ACP ammo and the standard magazine fits 7 rounds and the extended one 10.

PUBG Console update: Ledge Grab feature

Ledge grab feature allows players to climb up the edge of roofs, fences, and obstacles up to 2.5 meters high, and jump from building to building or container to container. Players just need to jump towards an open ledge and the character will grab on and climb up. To use this feature, players will have to jump towards a ledge and keep pressing space bar, or press it at the right time.

PUBG Console update: Exploding Gas Can

Gas Cans in the game which have only been used to refuel vehicles up until now will explode on shooting. This feature makes the Gas Can a usable weapon. Like Grenades, the Gas Can has a radius of damage and will hurt both enemies and allies.

Radio Message

PUBG is introducing Radio Messages, which has been available on PUBG Mobile for a while. The default button is the mouse wheel which will open the Radio Message UI. For now, there are eight types of messages which can be sent. Players can ping items and enemies on the map as well now.

WATCH: PUBG – New Feature – Deagle

Besides these there have been other changes to the game as well. Other changes to the game include addition of kill distance in the feed, new Survival Supply System for more BP, new skins and items, Weapon Mastery changes and others. Check out all the patch notes here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 12:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

How to save WhatsApp Status on any Android smartphone
How To
How to save WhatsApp Status on any Android smartphone
PUBG update: Public Test Server live with Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab

Gaming

PUBG update: Public Test Server live with Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab

Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Deals

Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

News

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG update: Public Test Server live with Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab

Gaming

PUBG update: Public Test Server live with Deagle, BRDM-2 and Ledge Grab
PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open: Team SOUL granted German visa for finals
PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live

Gaming

PUBG PC update 4.1 with Season 4 is now live
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge
PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open India teams denied German visa for finals

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 220 4G और Nokia 105 (2019) Feature Phones हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Sony ने पेश किया स्मार्ट Wearable AC, गर्मियों में COOL तो सर्दी में देगा गर्मी का अहसास

Paytm Mall बना Apple का ऑथराइज्ड ऑनलाइन सेलर, दोनों कंपनियों के बीच हुई पार्टनरशिप

PUBG Mobile Club Open टूर्नामेंट का Finals खेलने के लिए Team SOUL को मिला visa

Xiaomi Redmi 7A दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced
News
Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor announced
Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

News

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature
Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs

News

Under Armour’s UA HOVR range of smart running shoes let you track your runs
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

News

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature
Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold to relaunch in September