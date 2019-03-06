PUBG updated with Bizon, Canted Sight, and Moonlight weather for Vikendi on consoles

PUBG developers Bluehole have already introduced the Bizon weapon, the Canted Sight, and a new Moonlight weather setting on Vikendi for the PC version of the game. And today the new update has hit both the Xbox and PlayStation version of the game as Patch #5 and Patch#2 respectively. PUBG console players have been expecting these additions since the launch of these on the PC version of the game.

The new update brings a new weapon to the game called Bizon which is an SMG that will be exclusively available on Vikendi and Erangel. The weapon will have a drum magazine that will hold 53 rounds of 9mm bullets. The only accessories that can be attached to the gun are muzzle and sight attachments. The other addition to the game this time as expected is the Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be equipped with a secondary scope. Canted Sight can be used with all the weapons that support scopes.

The new content update for console is now live! This update includes the new Bizon weapon, the Canted Sight, and a new Moonlight weather setting on Vikendi! Patch Notes: Xbox: https://t.co/bIutNJAmw0

PS4: https://t.co/zbch03ECQb pic.twitter.com/Qsv91Fn4Mz — PUBG (@PUBG) March 5, 2019

Besides this, Vikendi is getting weather setting called moonlight, which will work in the night. But the devs mention that players will be visible to others because of the big super-moon and the bright aurora borealis. Vikendi has also seen some modifications to the loot drop which has been balanced out by the devs after popular demand. There are also a bunch of bug fixes and other updates, which can be checked from the patch notes. The link of the patch notes can be found on the tweet above.