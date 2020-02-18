comscore PUBG: Watch this guy perfectly use a spike trap to kill the enemy
PUBG: Watch this guy perfectly use a spike trap to kill the enemy

Spike traps were introduced with the PUBG update 5.2.

  Published: February 18, 2020 10:03 AM IST
Spike traps PUBG

Spike traps in PUBG are a really intuitive throwable which can make or break many situations. They are not deadly like grenades but they are deadly for vehicles. It might be fun to take out someone’s car tires with it, but it sure isn’t fun for the person. We now have a video of a guy perfectly using spike traps without any smoke or other distraction to get the tires of a vehicle and kill the enemy.

To catch up people who don’t quite know what spike traps are, these puncture the tires of any vehicle that runs over the strip of spikes. It can only damage one vehicle before it disappears. It punctures the tires of vehicles, but do not damage overall vehicle health. These are spawned at rates consistent with other throwables across all maps. Once a spikes are laid, it cannot be picked back up. Spike traps were introduced with the PUBG update 5.2.

First time someone has driven over spike traps and working well from r/PUBATTLEGROUNDS

Now, the given video is from Reddit by user Meatloaf101 who demonstrates just how useful the spike trap is. It is a duos game and the video begins with the user and his partner in a shack that has a road in front of it. The spikes are already laid and we can see an enemy in a Mirado approaching. The Mirado runs over the spikes and has all its tires taken out in the process. The enemy vehicle slides and starts doing donuts. The user goes out and take a well placed shot with the Kar98 to take out the enemy.

This is a perfect example of how spike traps can be used to take out unsuspecting enemies without having to expose yourself to enemy gunfire. These are often not used, but when they are, they can turn out to be rather useful.

