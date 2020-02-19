PUBG: Watch this player steal a flare gun drop with a motor glider

Reddit is a veritable mine for different types of quirky gameplays, but this one is just sheer cheeky. We have here a PUBG video where a player just uses a newly released motor glider to steal the flare gun drop of another team. As crazy as it sounds, the person actually did it and had the loot crate all to himself afterwards. We’re not sure if the real owners of the crate show up to deal with him, but the video shows him get away successfully.

The video was posted on Reddit by user Shisu95, and it begins with the player in his motor glider chasing down a flare gun air drop. As the air drop is gliding down on its parachutes, the player in his motor glider rams it, which knocks the drop off to another area. But the motor glider is close to exploding from this collision which makes it a bad escape vehicle. Shisu95 chases down the drop and lands as close to it as possible. He seems to be prepared for the situation and uses three smokes to cover his presence as he loots the crate.

He emerges victorious with a Groza and a Ghillie Suit and high tails it out of there. Motor gliders were recently added to the game for the Erangel and Miramar maps. Players can use this to quickly move from one portion of the map to the other one through the air.

The Glider has two seats, one for the pilot and the second for the shooter. In addition, it will be spawned around the map. Players will also need to take care of the fuel while using the glider as more the throttle, faster the consumption. In addition, the higher you go, the more the engine starts losing power.