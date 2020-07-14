comscore PUBG's Sanhok map getting reworked, decoy grenade coming
PUBG's Sanhok map getting reworked, decoy grenade coming

This started off with a video showing what looks like an armored truck in the PUBG Sanhok map.

  Published: July 14, 2020 12:19 PM IST
PUBG Decoy Grenade

For the next big update it seems like PUBG is all set to bring about some sweeping changes to the map. These new changes have been teased in videos that have been shared on Twitter. This started off with a video showing what looks like an armored truck in the Sanhok map. Since then PUBG Corp has shared two more videos detailing more of what’s to come in the next update. Also Read - PUBG PC free weekend with 50 percent discount on Steam has begun

From the second video that has been shared, it is clear that PUBG is adding a decoy grenade to the Sanhok map. The tweet with the video says, “In the deep of the Jungle, even your ears can’t be trusted.” The decoy grenade looks like a real grenade but with a yellow band. It sounds like and M416 shooting bullets. The purpose of this is to confuse the enemy of where other players are. In the third video, we see some changes in the Sanhok Map. These include some bridges in the Quarry region, and the Ruins seem to not be in ruins anymore. As for the truck it seems like it could carry weapons and run on its own like the trains on Vikendi. Also Read - WATCH: This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

PUBG update 7.3: Details

The last update for PUBG was 7.3 and it brought a new throwable called the C4 to the game. Also Read - PUBG PC getting a free weekend on Steam from June 4

Explosion Mechanic Changes

Vehicles no longer explode instantly upon reaching 0 HP. Instead, engines are now disabled and set on fire, causing the vehicle to explode after 5 seconds. Exploding vehicles now receive both linear and angular velocity, instead of only linear (vehicle movement after exploding should look a bit less static now). Additionally, vehicles will no longer receive increased collision damage when they’re rolled over. Most vehicles now have multiple damage zones which apply different damage multipliers.

New Throwable: C4

C4 is an interesting and powerful new tool that gives players new ways to strategically flush out timid opponents. With a massive 25 meter effective radius and damage that can penetrate cover, players will be wanting to run away when they hear this beeping brick of boom. It has a pretty short range, but can be used to cut off enemy entry into a building or new zone, or as mentioned above can force enemies out of their safe positions.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds update 7.3 introduces C4

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds update 7.3 introduces C4

Parachute Follow Feature

This feature was temporarily removed after its addition in Update 6.2 due to some technical issues. During the pre-match countdown, follow UI will be shown at the bottom left of the screen. Open the map to select a teammate to follow.

Besides this there is the addition of a new Esports Tab and the train system on Vikendi has been updated. All the patch notes can be found here.

