PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon

When the new PUBG map Karakin launched earlier this year, the Vikendi map was shelved in PUBG. And now reports claim that the Vikendi map is all set to make a comeback. The new version of the map is apparently set to hit the test servers tomorrow. This news was confirmed by PUBG community manager Hawkinz on Twitter. The train seen in the image teased apparently moves which ought to make things interesting.

Though access for the new map would likely be restricted to PUBG Partners’ custom games during this test period. The testing is set to begin on Thursday and will continue through to Sunday. According to leaks, the new map would have less snow and Dino Park would be expanded into Dinoland. Railways and trains have also been added to the map. The Karakin map which replaced Vikendi map on PUBG is a small map for a maximum of 64 players. It is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size.

Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map.

The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin.

The devs also introduced a new throwable for Karakin called Sticky Bomb. This can be used on enemies and on the new Breach Points in Karakin. This throwable will be exclusively available on Karakin map. Bullets can penetrate breachable walls and those open up a lot of avenues for campers or those countering them.