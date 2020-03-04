comscore PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon
News

PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon

Gaming

Reports claim that the Vikendi map is all set to make a comeback to PUBG.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 3:53 PM IST
PUBG Vikendi map rework train

When the new PUBG map Karakin launched earlier this year, the Vikendi map was shelved in PUBG. And now reports claim that the Vikendi map is all set to make a comeback. The new version of the map is apparently set to hit the test servers tomorrow. This news was confirmed by PUBG community manager Hawkinz on Twitter. The train seen in the image teased apparently moves which ought to make things interesting.

Related Stories


Though access for the new map would likely be restricted to PUBG Partners’ custom games during this test period. The testing is set to begin on Thursday and will continue through to Sunday. According to leaks, the new map would have less snow and Dino Park would be expanded into Dinoland. Railways and trains have also been added to the map. The Karakin map which replaced Vikendi map on PUBG is a small map for a maximum of 64 players. It is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size.

Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map.

The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin.

PUBG Karakin map now has a story and a trailer

Also Read

PUBG Karakin map now has a story and a trailer

The devs also introduced a new throwable for Karakin called Sticky Bomb. This can be used on enemies and on the new Breach Points in Karakin. This throwable will be exclusively available on Karakin map. Bullets can penetrate breachable walls and those open up a lot of avenues for campers or those countering them.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 3:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

BSNL offering 5GB daily data with Rs 551 plan
Telecom
BSNL offering 5GB daily data with Rs 551 plan
Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

News

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon

Gaming

PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

News

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

News

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon

Gaming

PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon
PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones
PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out
PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 to release on March 3 with Death Replay

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 to release on March 3 with Death Replay
PUBG Corp apologize for problems and blames some of it on DDoS attacks

Gaming

PUBG Corp apologize for problems and blames some of it on DDoS attacks

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata Sky ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका, नए कनेक्शन की बढ़ाई कीमतें

पबजी के चक्कर में 12 साल के बच्चे ने की 3 लाख रुपये की चोरी! ऐसे हुआ मामले का खुलासा

LAVA A1 Colors फोन भारत में 999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया फाइनेंशियल प्लेटफॉर्म ओप्पो कैश

News

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched
News
Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched
TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

News

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more
Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

News

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update
Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

News

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections