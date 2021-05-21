PUGB New State game coming to iOS, pre-registrations to begin soon: Krafton

Krafton announced a new game dubbed the PUBG New State back in February this year. This sequel to the PUBG Mobile is set to launch later this year. The release date of PUBG New State is yet to be revealed by the game developer. Also Read - PUBG: New State pre-registration begins on Android for beta: How to pre-register

The PUBG New State is already up for pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android users. Krafton has now confirmed that PUBG New State is coming to iOS as well. The game developer has released a teaser that reveals the iOS version of the PUBG New State game.

The official teaser reveals that the PUBG New State pre-registrations for iPhone users will begin soon. There is no mention of the registration date in the teaser. Krafton has asked fans to check back the official website for more details. While the timeline for PUBG New State iOS pre-registration hasn’t been revealed by the company, we expect it to happen over the next few weeks or so.

PUBG New State has been up for pre-registration on Google Play Store for quite some time now. The game developer has revealed that PUBG New State managed to garner a whopping 10 million pre-registrations since February.

It is currently said that the PUBG New State will initially release only in the US. Krafton hasn’t revealed any specific detail of the India availability of PUBG New State. Some reports suggest that India will skip PUBG New State and get just the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Earlier this month, Krafton revealed the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, previously PUBG Mobile India. The game is up for pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android users. A separate report suggests, in the days to come the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will be available for pre-registration on Apple App store as well. Krafton is yet to confirm the iOS version of the game.