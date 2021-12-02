comscore Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform for gaming on the go: Check details

The new Snapdragon G3x platform gets Qualcomm Adreno GPU which supports up to 144 frames per second and 10-bit HDR.

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform. A platform that allows gamers to play all Android games, content from cloud gaming libraries, stream games from your home console or PC, and entertainment from Android apps. The new platform includes services of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies. Also Read - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed for OnePlus 10 series phones, launch expected early next year

The new Snapdragon G3x platform gets Qualcomm Adreno GPU which supports up to 144 frames per second and 10-bit HDR.
It gets Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity featuring Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for low latency and faster upload and download speeds. It also gets 5G mm Wave and sub-6 for cloud gaming. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could become first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Snapdragon Sound technology has also been introduced for optimized quality and latency. It also provides controller mapping technology with the help of AKSys to enable use of the built-in controllers available in different games.

Additionally, it supports multiple screens as well as augmented experience with the ability to tether to an XR viewer via USB-C to a Snapdragon G3x powered device. It also allows for a device to act as a companion controller to a 4K display television.

Qualcomm also introduces new hand-held device in partnership with Razer

Qualcomm has partnered with Razer to showcase the platform. Both companies have built the first Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit, which is available for developers.

The dedicated handheld developer kit was designed around the Snapdragon G3x. It comes with a 6.65-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 10-bit HDR. The display supports 120hz refresh rate.

For streaming it gets a 5MP camera which support 1080p recording at 60fps. The kit also gets two mics.

The device gets 4-way speakers which are compatible with Snapdragon Sound enabled earbuds.

“Razer is extremely excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies and support them on their way to introduce new cutting-edge technology to the global gaming industry,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and chief executive officer. “Together, Qualcomm Technologies and Razer will lead the way with new and innovative solutions that push the boundaries of fidelity and quality available in portable gaming, transforming the way these games are experienced.”

  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 8:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 8:45 AM IST

