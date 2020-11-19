comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India
Mobile gaming is at its peak with hundreds of new games launching every year for smartphone players. Qualcomm has been actively pushing the development of the games on the Android platform with its Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform. Now, it wants to boost the Esports industry in India with its own tournament, called the Snapdragon Conquest Esports series. The contest will have a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

The Snapdragon Conquest tournament is expected to host multiple events throughout the year. This is said to enable competitive gaming across multiple game titles. Qualcomm says it is designed to engage mobile gamers across all segments and levels of proficiency. The tournament begins initially with the Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020. This one will have a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs. Also Read - Jio joins hands with Qualcomm to bring 5G to India, reveals future plans

As you guessed it, the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Open 2020 will use Garena: Free Fire, which is an online battle royale game similar to PUBG Mobile. The tournament will see four-player teams battling against each other using all available resources to win the matches. The best part is that Qualcomm isn’t taking any entry fee or charge for players to participate. Hence, all players can be a part of the tournament. Also Read - Qualcomm to reportedly partner with Asus for making its own gaming smartphone

Snapdragon Conquest to start with Free Fire Open 2020

Image Credit: Google Play

Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India, SAARC, said, “India is a mobile-first industry. The phenomenal rise of mobile gaming in India is driving not just the demand for better devices in the industry but also the need for a richer ecosystem and more diverse opportunities for mobile gamers. The Snapdragon brand is known for delivering superior gaming experiences.”

“Our work with the larger ecosystem of OEMs, game developers, and publishers, is helping us learn and provide an upgraded gaming experience across multiple price tiers. We are really excited about the launch of Snapdragon Conquest, our new gaming program. With Snapdragon Conquest, we are creating a community that challenges the competitive skills of gamers, allowing us a deeper understanding of the gaming needs of all our users in India.”

Qualcomm is yet to announce the dates for the tournament but if you are interested, you should keep an eye on Qualcomm’s Twitter account. In the future, the Snapdragon Conquest tournament could involve more game titles, one of which is expected to be the popular PUBG Mobile India after it launches. Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile could also be a possibility in the coming days, although Qualcomm is yet to announce other gaming tournaments yet.

  Published Date: November 19, 2020 3:12 PM IST

Best Sellers