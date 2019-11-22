Rainbow 6 Siege gets price drop in India with esports tournament

It seems Ubisoft is taking intuitive initiatives in India to further expand and support Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege as it moves into Operation Shifting Tides. This is the fourth, and the last season of Year 4 of the game. The announcement of Operation Shifting Tides earlier this month introduced Kali, the first operator from India to feature in Rainbow Six Siege.

To mark this occasion, on November 21 Ubisoft launched a new standard edition of the game on digital PC for India specially priced at Rs 499. This ahead of the free weekend, where the game is free to play for all users. The company claims that this will help the players test out the game before buying it. Then on November 22 and 23 the first ESL India Rainbow 6 Siege tournament will hold its finals at Indiajoy exposition in Hyderabad. This will be the finals of the first ever Rainbow 6 Siege India series tournament co-organised by Ubisoft and ESL India.

Operation Shifting Tides will be live in December, and as with all new season operators, Kali and Wamai can be unlocked for free, through in-game progression or purchased immediately via use of R6 in-game credits. The new PC edition of Rainbow 6 Siege launched in India, will be available as a digital code-in-box and can be purchased in-store and online at all leading retailers nationwide.

“Rainbow Six Siege has always been extremely popular in India. We know our existing fans will love the new Indian operator Kali, but we also wanted to ensure that for new players who have maybe tried the game during a free weekend or at numerous gaming events, now have a very affordable entry to this great game with the new Indian edition on PC,” said Darren Bowen, Ubisoft General Manager, Middle East and Export Territories.

Competitive online tournaments are taking place on a weekly basis with local partners such as LG Esports Club. Whilst offline, Rainbow 6 Siege has been a regular presence at Gamerconnect events across 22 Indian cities, allowing thousands of gamers to experience the game.

“We have witnessed the excitement that major tournaments such as the recent Pro League Finals in Japan bring to our Rainbow Six Siege fans locally, and we are delighted that we can now offer our community in India its own national tournament through our partnership with ESL India. The response from the community has been fantastic with over 140 teams signing-up, and we are certain the offline Finals at Indiajoy will provide the exciting spectacle that our fan’s passion deserves,” said François-Xavier Dénièle, Esports Director at Ubisoft EMEA.