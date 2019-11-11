When Ubisoft announced its year 4 roadmap earlier this year, the Indian gaming community were overjoyed. That was because an Indian operator was in the works for Rainbow Six Siege, and has finally been revealed in Operation Shifting Tides. The new Operation Shifting Tides introduces Kali and Wamai, a new Attacker and Defender respectively. Kali is from India and Wamai from Kenya. Besides the two new operators Ubisoft has entirely reworked the Theme Park map.

The story goes that Indian attacker Kali and Kenyan defender Wamai met in the NIGHTHAVEN Special Intervention Company, a private military group owned and led by Kali. She is equipped with a custom CSRX 300 sniper rifle that can breach barricades and hatches in a single shot. Her gadget is the under-barrel LV Explosive Lance, that destroys all gadgets on both sides of breakable and reinforced surfaces.

Wamai is Kali’s best operator at NIGHTHAVEN. His gadget, the Mag-NET System, can attract enemy projectiles and detonate them at its location. With his gadget, Wamai can make attackers’ grenades and projectile gadgets useless, or even better, turn them against their users.

Besides the two new Operators, Ubisoft has added the reimagined Theme Park map. The Rail Platform has been removed and the East and West sections have been brought closer together. Inside the building, the East section has largely evolved, primarily the downstairs area. Gargoyle and Haunting Dining bomb sites are replaced with the Throne Room and Armory pair. The new Gong Room in this area also becomes the main entrance, while the Arcade Entrance is now blocked.

WATCH: Rainbow Six Siege: Shifting Tides Operators Gameplay

The other meaningful changes that are being added with the new update include limb penetration system. This was long time in coming and even if a limb blocks a bullet to the head, players will still be shot in the head. Now rappel exits will request a prompt from player to enter rappel and not automatically climb up. With the new operation, operators Hibana, Echo, Dokkaebi, Vigil, Zofia, Nomad and Kaid have had their prices decreased.