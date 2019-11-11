comscore Rainbow 6 Siege Operation Shifting Tides brings first Indian operator
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rainbow 6 Siege Operation Shifting Tides announced, brings game's first Indian operator
News

Rainbow 6 Siege Operation Shifting Tides announced, brings game's first Indian operator

Gaming

The new Operation Shifting Tides introduces Kali and Wamai, a new Attacker and Defender respectively from India and Kenya.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 11:48 AM IST
Rainbow Six Siege operation Shifting Tides Kali Wamai

When Ubisoft announced its year 4 roadmap earlier this year, the Indian gaming community were overjoyed. That was because an Indian operator was in the works for Rainbow Six Siege, and has finally been revealed in Operation Shifting Tides. The new Operation Shifting Tides introduces Kali and Wamai, a new Attacker and Defender respectively. Kali is from India and Wamai from Kenya. Besides the two new operators Ubisoft has entirely reworked the Theme Park map.

The story goes that Indian attacker Kali and Kenyan defender Wamai met in the NIGHTHAVEN Special Intervention Company, a private military group owned and led by Kali. She is equipped with a custom CSRX 300 sniper rifle that can breach barricades and hatches in a single shot. Her gadget is the under-barrel LV Explosive Lance, that destroys all gadgets on both sides of breakable and reinforced surfaces.

Wamai is Kali’s best operator at NIGHTHAVEN. His gadget, the Mag-NET System, can attract enemy projectiles and detonate them at its location. With his gadget, Wamai can make attackers’ grenades and projectile gadgets useless, or even better, turn them against their users.

Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon

Also Read

Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon

Besides the two new Operators, Ubisoft has added the reimagined Theme Park map. The Rail Platform has been removed and the East and West sections have been brought closer together. Inside the building, the East section has largely evolved, primarily the downstairs area. Gargoyle and Haunting Dining bomb sites are replaced with the Throne Room and Armory pair. The new Gong Room in this area also becomes the main entrance, while the Arcade Entrance is now blocked.

WATCH: Rainbow Six Siege: Shifting Tides Operators Gameplay

The other meaningful changes that are being added with the new update include limb penetration system. This was long time in coming and even if a limb blocks a bullet to the head, players will still be shot in the head. Now rappel exits will request a prompt from player to enter rappel and not automatically climb up. With the new operation, operators Hibana, Echo, Dokkaebi, Vigil, Zofia, Nomad and Kaid have had their prices decreased.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 11:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Coolpad Cool 5 Review
Review
Coolpad Cool 5 Review
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 receive price cut in India: Check specifications and other details

Deals

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 receive price cut in India: Check specifications and other details

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

News

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG

Most Popular

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rainbow 6 Siege Operation Shifting Tides announced, brings game's first Indian operator

Gaming

Rainbow 6 Siege Operation Shifting Tides announced, brings game's first Indian operator
Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Steam's business model is 'unrealistic' says Ubisoft executive

Gaming

Steam's business model is 'unrealistic' says Ubisoft executive

हिंदी समाचार

Hathway ने पेश किए 50Mbps स्पीड वाले चार Fibre Broadband प्लान्स, जानें कीमत और बेनिफिट्स

BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio : एक हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में किसका लॉन्ग टर्म प्रीपेड प्लान है बेस्ट

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Live Streaming: तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

iPhone 11 Pro को Caviar ने आधा किलो गोल्ड (सोना) के साथ किया पेश, जानें कीमत

डाटा लीक होने जैसी घटनाओं से बचाव कर सकती हैं कई एप

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999
News
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999
WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

News

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report
OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants