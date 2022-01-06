comscore Rainbow Six Extraction to release on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, Ubisoft+ coming soon to Xbox
Rainbow Six Extraction to release on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, Ubisoft+ coming soon to Xbox

Gaming

The news of Rainbow Six Extraction being made available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass comes at a point when there are a lot of rumours regarding Ubisoft+ joining Xbox Game Pass, just like EA Play.

Rainbox Six Extraction

(Image: Xbox)

Ubisoft runs its own premium subscription service like EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, dubbed Ubisoft+. The company recently announced that it is soon going to release the service on Xbox. Currently, it is only available on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna priced at Euro 14.99 (approximately Rs 1,260) per month. Also Read - These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

Under its game subscription service, the company offers its users access to the latest games on day one, access to over 100 Ubisoft games. The service will also be a home for the upcoming tactical co-op FPS Rainbow Six Extraction. Apart from Ubisoft+, the game will also release on day one on Microsoft’s Game Pass too. Also Read - CES 2022: Qualcomm, Microsoft working on a new chip for metaverse

Rainbow Six Extraction is set to release on January 20 globally on all platforms. Also Read - CES 2022: Qualcomm, Microsoft developing custom chip for lightweight AR glasses

“By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch, we’re demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players,” said Chris Early, Ubisoft SVP of strategic partnerships and business development.

“Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles,” Early added.

The news of Rainbow Six Extraction being made available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass comes at a point when there are a lot of rumours regarding Ubisoft+ joining Xbox Game Pass, just like EA Play.

“With Rainbow Six Extraction, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members are getting another blockbuster added to their library on the same day the title launches,” said Xbox corporate VP for game creator experience and ecosystem Sarah Bond. “And because Rainbow Six Siege will be on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as well, the Rainbow Six community and fans of tactical shooters will have plenty to look forward to playing together, no matter where they play,” she added.

While you wait for Ubisoft+ to come on Xbox, Microsoft has a better deal for you. Due to the Reserve Bank of India’s new mandates for recurring payments, the company is offering new Game Pass subscribers the service for a duration of 8 months at just Rs 489.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 7:36 PM IST

