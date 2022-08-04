comscore Rainbow Six Mobile game is up for pre-registration on Google PlayStore
News

Rainbow Six Mobile can now be pre-registered for Android

Gaming

Ubisoft's next mobile game for Android dubbed the Rainbow Six Mobile is now available for pre-registration on Google PlayStore.

Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft’s next exciting mobile game, Rainbow Six Mobile is now up for pre-registrations on Google PlayStore for Android users. This comes a few days after the company teased it on its social media platform. The game’s registration is only for Android, at the moment, but we expect it to be available for iOS devices as well in the future. That’s said, let’s take a look at how you can pre-register the game on PlayStore. Also Read - Closed Alpha program for Ubisoft's upcoming mobile game 'The Division Resurgence' begins

How to pre-register Rainbow Six Mobile

The Rainbow Six Mobile is now available on PlayStore for pre-registration. You can pre-register for the game by clicking here. All you need to do is tap on the Pre-register button on the game’s official page that’s listed on PlayStore. Also Read - Skull and Bones is finally releasing in November, will offer a different experience

Rainbow Six Mobile Also Read - Ubisoft schedules an event for September for the Next Assassin's Creed and other projects

While this doesn’t reveal when the game will be officially available to download, we at least get a hint that the game’s release is near. Having said that, we can expect it to launch sooner than expected.

The Rainbow Six Mobile’s Alpha version was in testing recently and it looked as if the game is almost ready for going public. But we should expect it to go into the beta stage and then finally get a proper public release.

Announced back in April this year, Rainbow Six Mobile will be based on the popular Rainbow Six Siege PC game. It will have a 5v5 game environment and will allow players to take the roles of different operators.

The game will be pretty much a Rainbow Six Siege but toned down for mobile. You can expect controls, upgrades, and a PVP setup. Other than this, Ubisoft is also working on a Tom Clancy game called the Division Resurgence. It will offer an open-world experience and will be available for both iOS and Android platforms. Just like Rainbow Six Mobile, the Division Resurgence also went into the Alpha stage.

All sounds good for Ubisoft, it has two major mobile games in the pipeline. The release could be as near as next year for both titles, this is just we guessing.

  Published Date: August 4, 2022 6:27 PM IST

