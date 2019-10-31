comscore Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon
News

Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon

Gaming

According to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, crossplay functionality for its PvP titles is 'well on the way'.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 4:18 PM IST
Rainbow Six siege dokkaebi Vigil

There’s potential good news and bad news at the same time for Ubisoft games players as it may soon bring crossplay for Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor titles. According to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, crossplay functionality for its PvP titles is ‘well on the way’. Guillemot, speaking at an earnings call earlier clarified that crossplay is not just being thought of, but already well on its way. According to a report by Gamesindustry.biz, he said, “Our goal is to put crossplay on all the PvP games we have, over time. That’s well on the way.”

But he specifically didn’t mention which of the titles from the company will be getting the support. But according to people in the industry, Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor are most likely to get support. This is because these are the most prominent multiplayer titles from the company and the ones that enjoy most support. Ubisoft’s title Brawlhalla already has support for crossplay between some platforms which rules it out.

This is a positive and a concerning move at the same time, considering that this will pool in the player base. Crossplay feature has been in troubled waters with Sony which until very recently didn’t allow it with consoles from other companies. But its days of seclusion is came to an end recently when it announced that it will support crossplay with other consoles.

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Also Read

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

While this means that the players base for people on all platforms will get better. This also means that console players using controllers may have to face keyboard and mouse using PC players. Most people consider that the user using the controller will be at a disadvantage considering the greater control available for mouse and keyboard users. Fortnite already implemented crossplay with all its platforms and console users are not happy about this.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 4:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
News
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Telecom

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor may get crossplay option soon
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Steam's business model is 'unrealistic' says Ubisoft executive

Gaming

Steam's business model is 'unrealistic' says Ubisoft executive
Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Gaming

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की 6 नवंबर को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल

Samsung smartphones under 10000: ये हैं 10 हजार के अंदर सैमसंग के 10 स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 4K LED टीवी 5 नवंबर को Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme स्मार्टफोन को 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro में होगा 108MP सेंसर वाला पेंटा कैमरा सेटअप, 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features