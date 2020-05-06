Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited time mode The Grand Larceny

Parisian game developer, Ubisoft announced a new limited-time event for Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 1, called The Grand Larceny. This event brings an all-new game mode in a historic British version of the old Hereford map: The Stolen Goods. The objective is that players have to defend their fortune at all costs. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

This event will last two weeks from May 5 until May 19. This new 5v5 mode is inspired by the British mobs of the 1920s. Most Operators will be unlocked to play in this event, with a few exceptions due to gameplay specificities: Glaz, Nomad, Buck, Montagne, Blitz, Caveira, Kali, Clash, Blackbeard, Lion, IQ, Tachanka, Recruit, Twitch and Mozzie won't be available. Each Operator will only have a main shotgun equipped – customized with the event's weapon skins as found in The Grand Larceny Collection and the Roaring Riches Bundle.

The Stolen Goods game mode is different from the standard ones. It has no hostage, no area to secure, no bombs to defuse. Besides this ther is no preparation phase, no attacker's drone. However, there are Safeboxes spread throughout the map. Defenders must protect these at all costs, but they can also win rounds by eliminating all their opponents.

No hostage. No bomb. Just loot. Will you make it out alive with a fortune, or will you fall in the crossfire? The Grand Larceny event begins now! — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 5, 2020

Attackers, on the other hand, must open a certain amount of Safeboxes, or eliminate all the Defenders. Players will be informed where the Safeboxes are located, alongside adjustments to flooring that will remove select metal beams after destruction, allowing players to be even more creative with their shotguns. This mode brings an amount of destruction never seen before in Rainbow Six Siege.

The Grand Larceny Collection will introduce 31 items, featuring exclusive customization for Amaru, Fuze, Gridlock, Hibana, Maverick, Echo, Maestro, Kaid, Wamai, and Warden. These century-old stylings are the same as those that can be found in-game by picking these Operators to play the Event. The Grand Larceny pack can be obtained by completing special Event Challenges, or by purchasing them for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown each in the Packs section of the Home screen. The Roaring Riches Bundle, which contains the Deco Artistry signature weapon skin and the Crafted Six charm, will also be available to acquire during this time.