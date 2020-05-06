comscore Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited time mode The Grand Larceny
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited time mode The Grand Larceny
News

Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited time mode The Grand Larceny

Gaming

The objective of The Grand Larceny mode on Rainbow Six Siege is that players have to defend their fortune at all costs.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 11:15 AM IST
Rainbow Six Siege Grand Larceny

Parisian game developer, Ubisoft announced a new limited-time event for Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 1, called The Grand Larceny. This event brings an all-new game mode in a historic British version of the old Hereford map: The Stolen Goods. The objective is that players have to defend their fortune at all costs. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

This event will last two weeks from May 5 until May 19. This new 5v5 mode is inspired by the British mobs of the 1920s. Most Operators will be unlocked to play in this event, with a few exceptions due to gameplay specificities: Glaz, Nomad, Buck, Montagne, Blitz, Caveira, Kali, Clash, Blackbeard, Lion, IQ, Tachanka, Recruit, Twitch and Mozzie won’t be available. Each Operator will only have a main shotgun equipped – customized with the event’s weapon skins as found in The Grand Larceny Collection and the Roaring Riches Bundle. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update is now live on main server

The Stolen Goods game mode is different from the standard ones. It has no hostage, no area to secure, no bombs to defuse. Besides this ther is no preparation phase, no attacker’s drone. However, there are Safeboxes spread throughout the map. Defenders must protect these at all costs, but they can also win rounds by eliminating all their opponents. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from March 5 to 8

Attackers, on the other hand, must open a certain amount of Safeboxes, or eliminate all the Defenders. Players will be informed where the Safeboxes are located, alongside adjustments to flooring that will remove select metal beams after destruction, allowing players to be even more creative with their shotguns. This mode brings an amount of destruction never seen before in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

Also Read

Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

The Grand Larceny Collection will introduce 31 items, featuring exclusive customization for Amaru, Fuze, Gridlock, Hibana, Maverick, Echo, Maestro, Kaid, Wamai, and Warden. These century-old stylings are the same as those that can be found in-game by picking these Operators to play the Event. The Grand Larceny pack can be obtained by completing special Event Challenges, or by purchasing them for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown each in the Packs section of the Home screen. The Roaring Riches Bundle, which contains the Deco Artistry signature weapon skin and the Crafted Six charm, will also be available to acquire during this time.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 11:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages
News
Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages
d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

News

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

News

Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds: Check details

News

Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds: Check details

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details

Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited time mode The Grand Larceny

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited time mode The Grand Larceny
Tom Clancy s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint to get a major update this summer

Gaming

Tom Clancy s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint to get a major update this summer
Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020
Assassin's Creed Valhalla revealed, trailer release today

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla revealed, trailer release today
Next Assassin's Creed game setting being revealed live by Bosslogic

Gaming

Next Assassin's Creed game setting being revealed live by Bosslogic

हिंदी समाचार

हैकर्स के दावे को आरोग्य सेतू (Aarogya Setu) ने किया खारिज, कहा - पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है डाटा और एप

Vodafone यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, इन प्लान्स पर मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

WhatsApp ने कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी फेस न्यूज से निपटने के लिए शुरू की ये सर्विस

PUBG MOBILE दे रही 50 लाख रुपये जीतने का मौका, शुरू हो चुका है रजिस्ट्रेशन

Tecno Spark 5 Air स्मार्टफोन में होगी 7 इंच की स्क्रीन, कंपनी ने रिवील किए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details
Telecom
Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details
Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages

News

Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages
d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown
Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

News

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding
Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

News

Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20