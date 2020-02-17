Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework

We have a lot of new announcements with this weekend for Rainbow Six Siege. And among the new announcements are some exciting additions that include a new Tomb Raider Elite Skin for Ash. The other operator to get an elite skin is Caviera, which seems to align with the leak we had previously seen. This will be first time that we will see two different Elite Skins come to the game at the same season.

The Tomb Raider Elite Skin for Ash would also be the second Elite Skin that a single operator is getting. Caviera on her part deserved her own Elite Skin for a while now. She is one of the most played characters in pub matches. But one of the bigger news still is that Siege’s least popular character Tachanka is getting a rework.

According to a report by PCGamer, Ubisoft is going to release a reworked Tachanka sometime in 2020. The rework would see him get the stationary DP-28 as his primary weapon. Much like Maestro’s ALDA, Tachanka will be lugging his DP-28 and it will be a powerful weapon capable of creating openings in soft walls.

Besides this Tachanka will now be getting a fire grenade launcher which will create patches on fire on the floor. This seems pretty intuitive and according to the devs this will be a fun weapon but hard to master. The grenades bounce off surfaces before actually exploding. this creates many possibilities and difficulties as well. This would put Tachanka as a viable replacement for Smoke and Goyo.

Area denial is a big attribute on Siege and this could actually make Tachanka a viable pick in the games. Up until now Tachanka was only picked as a troll even in some professional games. Tachanka spawned innumerable memes and was not a popular pick.