comscore Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework
News

Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework

Gaming

Tomb Raider Elite Skin for Ash, an elite skin is Caviera and Tachanka rework are some of the exciting new things coming to Rainbow Six Siege.

  • Published: February 17, 2020 2:16 PM IST
Ash Tomb Raider Elite Rainbow Six Siege

We have a lot of new announcements with this weekend for Rainbow Six Siege. And among the new announcements are some exciting additions that include a new Tomb Raider Elite Skin for Ash. The other operator to get an elite skin is Caviera, which seems to align with the leak we had previously seen. This will be first time that we will see two different Elite Skins come to the game at the same season.

Related Stories


The Tomb Raider Elite Skin for Ash would also be the second Elite Skin that a single operator is getting. Caviera on her part deserved her own Elite Skin for a while now. She is one of the most played characters in pub matches. But one of the bigger news still is that Siege’s least popular character Tachanka is getting a rework.

According to a report by PCGamer, Ubisoft is going to release a reworked Tachanka sometime in 2020. The rework would see him get the stationary DP-28 as his primary weapon. Much like Maestro’s ALDA, Tachanka will be lugging his DP-28 and it will be a powerful weapon capable of creating openings in soft walls.

Besides this Tachanka will now be getting a fire grenade launcher which will create patches on fire on the floor. This seems pretty intuitive and according to the devs this will be a fun weapon but hard to master. The grenades bounce off surfaces before actually exploding. this creates many possibilities and difficulties as well. This would put Tachanka as a viable replacement for Smoke and Goyo.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

Also Read

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

Area denial is a big attribute on Siege and this could actually make Tachanka a viable pick in the games. Up until now Tachanka was only picked as a troll even in some professional games. Tachanka spawned innumerable memes and was not a popular pick.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe BGR India YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 2:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update
News
Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update
Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Daiwa launches 2 Smart TVs with custom Big Wall UI in India

Smart TVs

Daiwa launches 2 Smart TVs with custom Big Wall UI in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off

Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon

Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update

Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed
Rainbow Six Siege teases its two next operators for Void Edge

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege teases its two next operators for Void Edge
E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

Gaming

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show
Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room

Gaming

Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room

हिंदी समाचार

itel Vision 1 तीन कैमरों के साथ भारत में 5,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max M2 जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील, जानें ऑफर

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 स्मार्टफोन को मिला Jio VoWiFi सपोर्ट

Nokia TA-1212 हो सकता है पहला ऑफिशियल Android फीचर फोन

Nokia के 55इंच Smart TV को आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off
Deals
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off
Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon

News

Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon
Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update
Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India