News

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to get an Indian operator this year

Gaming

G2 eSports has claimed the 6 Invitational title third time in a row.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 10:36 AM IST
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege which is one of the most played multiplayer games in the world even though not many know about the game. Ubisoft just held its annual 6 Invitational tournament which is considered the world cup of Rainbow Six Siege which has been won by G2 eSports. And it was here that Ubisoft has revealed the roadmap for its Year 4 which includes 8 new operators from different nationalities, a new map which is set in the Australian outback which is being introduced now, along with rework of 3 new maps. Besides this there are going be balancing changes to the current operators, and their secondary gadgets as well.

Siege has operators from different nations and different special ops units in the game which include the FBI, SAS, BOPA and others. Of the new operators that are being added to the game this year, the Year 2 Season 1 sees two operators from Australia named, Mozzie and Gridlock and a new map called Outback which are part of the Operation Burnt Horizon. Year 4 Season 2 will see a Danish operator added to the game, as well as another operator from the United States Secret Service and instead of a new map, it will include a rework of the already existing map Kafe.

Year 4 Season 3 will see a new operator from Peru and an operator from Mexico, and a rework of the Kanal map. These operators could be anti-cartel special forces and the operation could be centered around the same theme as well. For Year 4 Season 4 will be seeing a Kenyan and an Indian operator which seems to be a wide placement and is hard to guess what the theme will be. This season will see the Theme Park map getting a rework.

Besides these there have been reworks of the present operators which include Lion, Glaz, Capitão, and Dokkaebi. And as always Ubisoft has always taken strong steps to ensure there is no negativity in the game and it has made new changes which includes ‘Reverse friendly fire’ where after a team kill any more damage onto teammates will be reversed to the one doing it.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 10:36 AM IST

