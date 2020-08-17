comscore Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy is introducing the fan favorite character Sam Fisher from the Splinter Cell games as Zero.

  Published: August 17, 2020 12:08 PM IST
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Shadow Legacy

The upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy was just revealed by Ubisoft. The new season in introducing the fan favorite character Sam Fisher from the Splinter Cell games as Zero. Besides this there is a redesign of the popular Chalet map. There is a redesign of Scopes and sights as well. There’s also the Ping 2.0 system, a new secondary hard breaching gadget. This new season will definitely change the way we play Rainbow Six Siege. Let’s take a look at all the major changes in Operation Shadow Legacy. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy: Details

New Operator: Zero

Zero is the newest attacker joining the Rainbow roster. He’s a medium-speed, medium-armor Attacker who sports his signature SC-3000K assault rifle or an MP7 as his primary weapon, and packs a 5.7 USG sidearm with an integrated suppressor. His gadget, the Argus launcher, not only has three green lasers in a triangle pattern (in keeping with Fisher’s iconic headgear), it also brings a versatile new intelligence-gathering tool to the attacking team. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege getting another free weekend from June 11

Argus projectiles can be fired into breakable and reinforced surfaces to burrow through and create camera vision on both sides of the barrier. This turns walls, floors, hatches, and ceilings into potential peek points for Zero and his allies. These two-way cameras can only look in one direction at a time. Even if they can’t burrow all the way through, Zero’s camera projectiles will still stick into most surfaces, allowing players to shoot cameras into sneaky spots to gain an edge on their opponents. Each Argus projectile can also fire a single laser to destroy enemy gadgets or deal minor damage to enemies themselves.

The Argus projectiles make a distinct sound when burrowing into place, and can be easily destroyed with a bullet. Electrified surfaces will destroy the projectiles on contact. Also, Mute jammers will keep them from functioning, while Wamai and Jäger’s gadgets will snap up any that fly by.

Chalet Rework

A fresh rework for the Chalet map that brings some new navigation options to the popular map. With a redesign of all the levels the map has a fresh perspective and is more dynamic for attacking as well as defending.

Ping 2.0

The regular yellow ping will now be numbered, with each player assigned a number at the beginning of each match. Pings will now also be contextual, so when players ping gadgets, the defuser, and other objects of interest, the ping icon will change to reflect which item is pinged. Players can also now ping from cameras and drones.

Weapon optics

New scopes and new magnification levels have been added to the game, and the classic ACOG is now known as the 2.5x scope. There is a new red dot sight and a new holographic sight, though the previous designs are still in play. Some Operators now have different optics for different guns, and players can customize the color and opacity of their reticles.

Reinforcement pool

Instead of every Defender having two reinforcements to deploy on walls and hatches, the defending team will now draw from a pool of ten reinforcements. So, for example, a speedy player could run to upper floors and reinforce more than two hatches, and anchors won’t have to worry about roamers leaving the site without first reinforcing.

Hard-breaching secondary gadget

A new secondary gadget introduce in Operation Shadow Legacy for Attackers will allow them to breach a sizeable hole in reinforced walls which is big enough to vault through or destroy reinforced hatches. While it is vulnerable to destruction in the usual ways, this means that Attackers will have more hard-breaching options beyond Thermite, Hibana, Maverick, and Ace’s gadgets.

EMP grenade rework

Thatcher has long been a source of fear for Defenders with his destructive EMP grenade, but now his EMP blasts will only disable enemy gadgets, not destroy them. The gadgets will come back online once this disabled state ends, so Attackers will have to time their pushes to take advantage of this window of opportunity, while Defenders keen on Bandit tricking will have to adapt their tactics.

My Siege Stats

A new tool on the official Rainbow Six website, My Siege Stats will give you a detailed breakdown of your in-game performance so you can identify your strengths and spot areas of improvement.

Match Replay

This is currently available on the PC test server, the alpha phase of match replay will allow players to load up any of their past 12 matches and view the replay from the spectator camera view or from the perspective of any player in the match.

Map Ban

A new phase in Ranked and Unranked matches will give teams the chance to ban one map and give them a little more control over the matches they get into.

All the release details can be found here.

  Published Date: August 17, 2020 12:08 PM IST

