comscore Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server
News

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server

Gaming

Operation Steel Wave went live on the test server last month and now it's now live on the main server.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 12:09 PM IST
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave

Ubisoft revealed the contents of its Year 5 Season 2 update of Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Steel Wave last month. This new operation will be the last one to feature two new operators. And according to the roadmap Ubisoft revealed, it is going to release only one operator each season now instead of two. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege getting another free weekend from June 11

Operation Steel Wave went live on the test server last month and now it’s now live on the main server. It brings us two new operators who are called Ace and Melusi. The attacker Ace hails from Norway and has trained to be a paramedic. He is a brash character who also happens to be a publicist and is part of Kali’s Nighthaven crew. His gadget is the third major hard breacher that has been introduced in Rainbow Six Siege. Also Read - Ubisoft unveils Asia-Pacific League for Rainbow Six Siege esports

The gadget is called S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher and is a loud device that sticks to a breakable surface and extends its arms to create a rectangular hole. The device then rolls down and does this two more times, creating a massive hole which can be easily traversed. This device also works on reinforced hatches, but it needs two charges since gravity does not help it here. In case of an unreinforced hatch it can destroy it in one charge. Like the other breaching charges, this is rather loud hence defenders will immediately be aware when one is at work. The gadget can be neutralized by any kind of damage, hence Bandit and Kaid’s electricity will also work on these. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed

Ace is equipped with an AK-12 Assault Rifle or M1014 Shotgun in terms of primary weapons. In terms of secondary weapons he will be equipped with a P9 handgun. His secondary gadgets include either a breach charge or a smoke grenade. He is a two speed and two armor attacker.

The defender joining Team Rainbow with Operation Steel Wave this season is Melusi who hails from South Africa. She was part of Inkaba Task Force and grew up protecting the animals in the reserves from poachers. Her gadget is the Banshee Sonic Defense which is a gadget that provides information to the team as well as deter attackers.

The Banshee is a stick on gadget which can be attached to walls and floors. When an attacker moves into range of the device, it starts producing a humming noise while slowing the defender down. This effect is gets stronger as the attackers closes in on the device. It acts like a bulletproof camera hence needs to be meleed or destroyed with an explosive.

Rainbow Six Siege getting another free weekend from June 11

Also Read

Rainbow Six Siege getting another free weekend from June 11

Melusi is equipped with the T-5 SMG or Super 90 shotgun as her primaries. Her secondary includes the RG15 handgun with a red dot sight. Her secondary gadgets include either the deployable shield or impact grenades.

Ubisoft is finally introducing a new secondary gadget to the game, which is the Proximity Alarm. This gadget can be thrown to stick on the walls and produces a loud beeping sound when an attacker is in its vicinity. This can easily be destroyed of course. The House Map has finally been reworked and added back. But it is still just limited to the casual playlist. Ubisoft is also introducing unified MMR which will mean your rank will be global and not just on the local server.

The other big change in this update is a slight and much needed Amaru rework. Amaru’s entry with the Garra Hook has been reworked so it is smoother and the barricades only break when Amaru comes in its contact. Amaru can now even grapple up an unreinforced hatch without having to break it first. Ubisoft is also introducing an elite skin for Echo this season called Tenkamusou. Weapon attachment skins are also being introduced, the first three of which are free.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 12:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999
News
Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999
HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Features

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

News

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD

Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server
Rainbow Six Siege getting another free weekend from June 11

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege getting another free weekend from June 11
Ubisoft has made Far Cry 5 free-to-play for a weekend

Gaming

Ubisoft has made Far Cry 5 free-to-play for a weekend
Ubisoft unveils Asia-Pacific League for Rainbow Six Siege esports

Gaming

Ubisoft unveils Asia-Pacific League for Rainbow Six Siege esports
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed

हिंदी समाचार

HTC ने लॉन्च दिए दो दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है खास बातें

Realme X3 और Realme X3 SuperZoom स्मार्टफोन 25 जून को होंगे लॉन्च

Samsung ने The Frame 2020 TV लाइनअप के अलावा 10 नए एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV लॉन्च किए, जानें कीमत

Oppo A52 और Oppo A72 स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, शाओमी और रियलमी को देगा टक्कर

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD
Gaming
FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD
Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

News

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25
Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers