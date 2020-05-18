comscore Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets revealed
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed
News

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed

Gaming

Operation Steel Wave will be the last on Rainbow Six Siege to feature two new operators.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 9:56 PM IST
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave

Ubisoft has just revealed the contents of its upcoming Year 5 Season 2 update of Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Steel Wave. This new operation will be the last one to feature two new operators. And according to the roadmap Ubisoft revealed, it is going to release only one operator each season now instead of two. Also Read - Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone in their stores

Operation Steel Wave brings us two new operators who are called Ace and Melusi. The attacker Ace hails from Norway and has trained to be a paramedic. He is a brash character who also happens to be a publicist and is part of Kali’s Nighthaven crew. His gadget is the third major hard breacher that has been introduced in Rainbow Six Siege. Also Read - Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

The gadget is called S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher and is a loud device that sticks to a breakable surface and extends its arms to create a rectangular hole. The device then rolls down and does this two more times, creating a massive hole which can be easily traversed. This device also works on reinforced hatches, but it needs two charges since gravity does not help it here. In case of an unreinforced hatch it can destroy it in one charge. Like the other breaching charges, this is rather loud hence defenders will immediately be aware when one is at work. The gadget can be neutralized by any kind of damage, hence Bandit and Kaid’s electricity will also work on these. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege Y5S02: All we know about the upcoming season

Ace will be equipped with an AK-12 Assault Rifle or M1014 Shotgun in terms of primary weapons. In terms of secondary weapons he will be equipped with a P9 handgun. His secondary gadgets include either a breach charge or a smoke grenade. He is a two speed and two armor attacker.

The defender joining Team Rainbow with Operation Steel Wave this season is Melusi who hails from South Africa. She was part of Inkaba Task Force and grew up protecting the animals in the reserves from poachers. Her gadget is the Banshee Sonic Defense which is a gadget that provides information to the team as well as deter attackers.

Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

Also Read

Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

The Banshee is a stick on gadget which can be attached to walls and floors. When an attacker moves into range of the device, it starts producing a humming noise while slowing the defender down. This effect is gets stronger as the attackers closes in on the device. It acts like a bulletproof camera hence needs to be meleed or destroyed with an explosive.

Melusi will be equipped with the T-5 SMG or Super 90 shotgun as her primaries. Her secondary includes the RG15 handgun with a red dot sight. Her secondary gadgets include either the deployable shield or impact grenades.

Ubisoft is finally introducing a new secondary gadget to the game, which is the Proximity Alarm. This gadget can be thrown to stick on the walls and produces a loud beeping sound when an attacker is in its vicinity. This can easily be destroyed of course. The House Map has finally been reworked and added back. But it is still just limited to the casual playlist. Ubisoft is also introducing unified MMR which will mean your rank will be global and not just on the local server.

The other big change in this update is a slight and much needed Amaru rework. Amaru’s entry with the Garra Hook has been reworked so it is smoother and the barricades only break when Amaru comes in its contact. Amaru can now even grapple up an unreinforced hatch without having to break it first. Ubisoft is also introducing an elite skin for Echo this season called Tenkamusou. Weapon attachment skins are also being introduced, the first three of which are free.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 9:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads
News
Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads
BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer

Telecom

BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

How To

Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave with operators, gadgets and changes revealed
Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone

Gaming

Ubisoft sues Apple and Google for selling a Rainbow Six Siege clone
Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege

Gaming

Ubisoft announces Operation Steel Wave for Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft Forward 2020 to be held on July 12 as an E3 style digital conference

Gaming

Ubisoft Forward 2020 to be held on July 12 as an E3 style digital conference
Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

Gaming

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

हिंदी समाचार

GTA 5 गेम ऑनलाइन खेलने में आ रही दिक्कत, फ्री के चक्कर में हो रही समस्या!

Motorola Edge+ स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Mi 10 5G स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ Amazon पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, 3 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Nokia 6.3 स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 24 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, होगा दमदार प्रोसेसर

आज से शुरू हो सकती है Filpkart, amazon, paytm की सेवाएं

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads
News
Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

News

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched