Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge: Here's all we know

It’s that time of the year again, when we get to see what Ubisoft has planned for its Rainbow Six Siege players for the upcoming year. Ubisoft has unveiled that the upcoming first season of year 5 of Rainbow Six Siege would be named Void Edge. And like ever time, Operation Void Edge would introduce two new operators in the game. Though officially the devs have not given out any information about the upcoming operators, there are already credible leaks pointing to their identity. Operation Void Edge will be revealed on February 15 at the Six Invitational 2020 in Montreal.

Though Ubisoft does not announce the date of the update going live beforehand, we expect the update to go live at around March 10 or March 11, 2020. Now, there have been numerous leaks regarding what to expect from the operators. And the most credible leak right now is an image showing the two new operators. The image was posted on Reddit by user UbimanCZSK and it shows the female and male operators who are apparently known as Yana and Oryx. The source of the leak is not provided here, but it looks rather convincing.

As for what the two operators do, previous leaks claim that one is a defender and another is an attacker. We assume here that Oryx is the defender and his theme seems to connect with the leaks up until this point. The leaks claim that Oryx has the ability to charge through soft walls. As for the attacker Yana, things seems a little unclear, but the basic claim is that she can create holograms that can be controlled by her.

There have been leaks about the loadout these two new operators will feature. Sadly there are no new guns, as the attacker is set to feature the G36C and ARX200, which are assault rifles used by Ash and Nomad. They will also have the MK1 9mm pistol. The defender on the other hand will have the MP5 and SPAS-12 as primary weapons. The USP40 semi-automatic pistol and Bailiff 410 revolver will be his secondaries.