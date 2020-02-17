Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

This was a big weekend for Rainbow Six Siege with Space Station Gaming being crowned the champion at the 2020 Six Invitational. Ubisoft has also revealed the new operators Iana and Oryx who are stepping into the Siege roster for Season 1 of Year 5. Besides this the new season is bringing a rework of the map Oregon. The new update is going live on the test server later today. The past season have usually stayed on the test server for three weeks before hitting the live servers.

The new operators would be available for Year 5 Pass owners 7 days before they become publicly available. Now taking a look at the two new operators, we previously mentioned that Oryx is a juggernaut and Iana is an astronaut. Oryx hails from Jordan while Iana is Dutch.

Operation Void Edge: Iana and Oryx details

Let’s start off with Oryx, who can smash through walls. Oryx has the ability to smash through soft walls, but he receives 10 damage. Oryx can build up charges and use those to dash and even take out barricades. Dashing through a barricade does not deplete health. When he dashes through a soft wall all his charges are reset to zero. It takes Oryx a while to put up his weapon after dashing through something.

Oryx can knock down operators by dashing into them, and that include the shield bearer Montagne. Up until this point nothing could make Montagne remove his shield when he had it extended. This seems like a fitting counter to Monty, which took a while to arrive. The other impactful ability Oryx has is the ability to climb through broken hatches, though none of the roof hatches. He uses the MP5 and SPAS-12 as primary weapons. The USP40 semi-automatic pistol and Bailiff 410 revolver will be his secondaries.

Next up on Operation Void Edge is Iana, who has the ability to create a moving hologram of herself. This hologram looks exactly like her including the headgear, uniform and the primary weapon skin. The hologram moves exactly like her and she can see through the eyes of the hologram. Iana is vulnerable while controlling her Gemini hologram. The Gemini hologram is easily destroyed by shooting it or taking damage from any source. the hologram recharges but it takes longer if it is destroyed.

Besides the two new operators, Ubisoft announced it’s plan for Year 5. It will have four seasons again and we will see a Tachanka rework. There will be six operators with the first two seasons releasing four and the third and fourth releasing one each. Each season will get its own battle pass and the plan is going into year 6 we will see one operator release each season. The devs want to concentrate on the development of the gameplay mechanics and reworks.