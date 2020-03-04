comscore Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from Match 5 to 8
Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from Match 5 to 8

Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Siege will be free from March 5 to March 8.

  Published: March 4, 2020 11:48 AM IST
Rainbow Six siege

First person shooter Rainbow Six Siege which is one of Ubisoft’s most successful games is getting a free-to-play weekend. Ubisoft has announced that the game will be free from March 5 to March 8. The game is also getting a discount of up to 70 percent during this time and prices of the base game and its Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions. Players who access the free-to-play model will get access to all maps, modes, and 20 legacy Operators. This offer is for PC only.

Rainbow Six Siege is a paid game with a yearly subscription model for those that want all the operators and benefits of the year. The company recently announced that it might make the game a free to play permanently. Game director Leroy Athanassoff spoke to PC Gamer and said that the team is all for the idea but there are some hurdles to be met first.

Rainbow Six Siege: Permanent free-to-play talks

“You need certain features ready to be a good and successful free-to-play game,” said Athanassoff. What he is referring to here is the problem of ‘Smurfing’ which essentially refers to the cases where a high skill player would create a new account to be matched with new players to the game. This results in a game where the high skill player dominates the new players of the game. And this in turn creates an aversion for the game among the new players.

Ubisoft feels this is a problem because it usually takes a while to assign an appropriate rank to new players. The solution would be to develop a system which would quickly detect an experienced player. It would then assign them an appropriate rank.

“What’s important for us is that we find out as soon as possible that a player is highly skilled in the things that matter. The problem right now is that you can play a certain amount of matches with Copper players while you’re a Diamond,” Athanassoff explained. “It’s a company decision. I think on the development team we want that at some point. We want the game to be accessible to everyone,” he added.

Ubisoft could make Rainbow Six Siege a free to play game

Ubisoft could make Rainbow Six Siege a free to play game

The other problem that Ubisoft might face is the rampant increase in the number of cheaters in the game. Another problem with free to play  would be cheaters who would just create new accounts once one is banned.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 11:48 AM IST

