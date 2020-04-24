Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

One of the most frustrating things that players of Ranked match in Rainbow Six Siege face is leavers. This adversely affects players be it in teams of playing solos. A leaver early in the game essentially makes it an uphill battle against an equally skilled team. But it seems that the devs at Ubisoft are finally addressing this issue and will let players cancel a Ranked match with a leaver early. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update is now live on main server

This has been announced in a blog by the devs, and will probably be added with Year 5 Season 2 of the game. Besides this there are other issues and community concerns that the devs are addressing in thi blog. These include the issue of hacking, cheating and lobby freezing. The Ranked and the Champtions rank requirement has also been increased. The devs are also putting a stop to the daily grind of the PvE modes for experience points. There will now be a daily XP cap for the PvE modes. Besides this there are a lot of bug fixes coming soon. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from March 5 to 8

The newest Rainbow Six Siege update to hit the main servers is the Y5S1.2 update. This update first went live on the test server three weeks back on March 31. And now it has landed on the main server on PC as of now. This new update brings a lot of changes to some mainstream operators. Jager, Goyo, Mozzie, Buck, and Kaid have received nerfs while Ying has received a much needed buff. Also Read - Ubisoft could make Rainbow Six Siege a free to play game

According to Ubisoft, the Goyo nerf was needed because currently the pro game meta is utility heavy. And Goyo has been a go to for most defending teams. Hence Ubisoft believes that this nerf “will alleviate some of the frustration stemming from his increased influence at a professional level.”

Another extremely used operator that has received a nerf is Jager who is now a two speed and two armor operator. Jager is the most picked operator in the game and this was needed to balance out the operator. Regarding Jager Ubisoft wrote, “Jager is a very strong roamer and multiple data points demonstrate his huge presence in-game. To make his presence a bit less oppressive in-game, we’re looking to moderate that by reducing his roaming potential.”