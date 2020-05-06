Rainbow Six Siege Y5S02: All we know about the upcoming season

We are nearing the end of the present first season of the year 5 of Rainbow Six Siege. There have been numerous leaks and news about the upcoming season 2 of this year. This new season will apparently be called Operation Hidden Eyes. After a cracking beginning to Year 5 with two new operators Iana and Oryx, this second season will be the last one to feature two operators. After this Ubisoft will be releasing only one operator each season and concentrate on quality of life changes. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege has a new limited time mode The Grand Larceny

New Season: Operators

The first operator of the upcoming season will be a South African who will apparently be called Philisiwe. She will be a three-armor one-speed op with a Smart Wire gadget. This will act like the Barbed Wire, but it will slow down enemies significantly, deal damage over time, mark gadgets and be immune to melee attacks. She will apparently feature T-5 SMG with an ACOG, ITA12L shotgun, and the RG-15 pistol. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

The other op will apparently be called Odin and will hail from Norway. He is an attacker with a “Spider drone’ for a gadget. This will be able to climb walls and ceilings and even dig holes through soft walls. It will also be able to fire health charges to heal allies. He will apparently be sporting C7E and AK-12 rifles, along with SDP 9mm and PMM sidearms.

House Map rework

Besides this the House map is also being reworked for this new season. A look of this map was revealed when the roadmap for Year 5 was announced. This map is being reworked so it can be added back to the competitive list. “We’re just making it a little bit bigger,” said developer Roy Del Valle at the Six Invitational. “We’re adding an extra set of stairs ⁠— we’re very excited about it.”

The new season was expected to be revealed on May 17, with the Season 11 Pro League finals for Rainbow Six is set to be held. But since that event has been cancelled no new date has been announced. Hence it’s all a speculation when the new season will be revealed.