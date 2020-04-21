comscore Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update is now live on main server
Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update is now live on main server

This new Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update brings a lot of changes to some mainstream operators.

  • Updated: April 21, 2020 9:21 PM IST
There is a new update out for Rainbow Six Siege which is numbered as the Y5S1.2 update. This update first went live on the test server three weeks back on March 31. And now it has landed on the main server on PC as of now. This new update brings a lot of changes to some mainstream operators. Jager, Goyo, Mozzie, Buck, and Kaid have received nerfs while Ying has received a much needed buff. Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from March 5 to 8

According to Ubisoft, the Goyo nerf was needed because currently the pro game meta is utility heavy. And Goyo has been a go to for most defending teams. Hence Ubisoft believes that this nerf “will alleviate some of the frustration stemming from his increased influence at a professional level”. Also Read - Ubisoft could make Rainbow Six Siege a free to play game

Another extremely used operator that has received a nerf is Jager who is now a two speed and two armor operator. Jager is the most picked operator in the game and this was needed to balance out the operator. Regarding Jager Ubisoft wrote, “Jager is a very strong roamer and multiple data points demonstrate his huge presence in-game. To make his presence a bit less oppressive in-game, we’re looking to moderate that by reducing his roaming potential.” Also Read - Rainbow Six Siege introducing Tomb Raider Elite skin, Tachanka rework

Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2: Patch Notes

– BUCK
With you till the end of the line.

Frag Grenades replaced with Claymores.
Increased Skeleton Key Magazine Capacity:
Skeleton Key magazine capacity increased to 5 + 1
Skeleton Key max ammo count is now 25+1

– GOYO
Less is more.

Reduced number of Volcán shields to 2 (down from 3).

– JÄGER
Less of a pain-in-the-schnitzel.

Now a 2-speed/2-armor operator.

– MOZZIE
Still a shortie.

Removed Super Shorty secondary.

– YING
Lights, Camera, Action!

Increased number of Candelas to 4 (up from 3).
Replaced Claymores with Smoke Grenades.
Increased T-95 LSW damage to 46 (up from 43).

– M12 (CAVEIRA)
Added a Razor Holographic Sight option to her M12.

– TCSG12 (KAID, GOYO)
Added an additional magazine to the TCSG12.
Reduced TCSG12 damage to 57 (down from 84).

Besides these there are other bug fixes in the patch notes.

  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 9:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2020 9:21 PM IST

