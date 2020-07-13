comscore Super Mario Bros copy auctioned for over Rs 85 lakhs | BGR India
Rare Super Mario Bros copy worth over Rs 85 lakhs becomes most expensive video game ever

The Super Mario Bros unopened copy beat the last record for the most expensive video game, which was USD 100,150, also for another copy of the same game.

  Published: July 13, 2020 11:13 AM IST
Super Mario Bros

The most expensive video game in history was recently sold for a price of USD 114,000, which is about Rs 85.72 lakhs. Interestingly, the game was not a futuristic console title with VR features and next-gen graphics, but a rather nostalgic one. We’re talking about a vintage copy of the Super Mario Bros. Video game. The Mario series video game, which was launched decades ago, beat the last record for the most expensive video game, which was USD 100,150. This bid was also for another unopened copy of the same game. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Launched in 1985, Super Mario Bros was a classic back in the day. The popular arcade-style game featured the first appearance of infamous Mario antagonist Bowser, King of Koopas. The objective of the game was to save Princess Toadstool from Bowser and his army. What made the Super Mario Bros stand out then was the ability to play multiplayer as both Mario and his brother Luigi. Also Read - Sony PS5 goes for third party pre-order at $700; PlayStation boss speaks on price

The auction by Heritage Auctions also sold other video game titles. The total money gathered by auctioning of the various video games was nearly USD 700,000, which is about Rs 5,25,70,000. This even surpassed Heritage Auction’s expected number of USD 500,000. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla India price for PS4 and Xbox One out

Other titles included in the Auction were 1987’s Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out! This video game was sold for USD 50,400 dollars. As per the auctioneers, such rare copies of the age-old games in unopened boxes exist in single-digit numbers across the world. This makes them valuable to collectors who spend large sums of money buying these items.

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

In other news, the Ubisoft Forward event that took place recently revealed big details for some upcoming video game titles. We saw our first look at Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad as the protagonist. Meanwhile Assassin’s creed Valhalla got a release date of November 17 this year. Moreover, Hyper Scape, Ubisoft’s own new Battle Royale title will go into the open beta stage starting today.

  Published Date: July 13, 2020 11:13 AM IST

