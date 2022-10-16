comscore Razer unveils a Nintendo Switch-like device called Edge: Features, price, availability
News

Razer announces a new Nintendo Switch-like 'world's 1st 5G gaming device'

Gaming

Razor Edge houses a 5,000 mAh battery, which, according to Razer says should keep you gaming for "hours."

Untitled design - 2022-10-16T142351.729

Image: Razer

Consumer electronics company Razer has unveiled a Nintendo Switch-style Android handheld device for $399.99 that is touted as the world’s first 5G gaming device. The device is launched at RazerCon 2022 event held earlier today. Also Read - BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Best games of the year (Winners list)

Razer Edge features, specifications

Called the Razor Edge and a Verizon exclusive, the premium Android gaming handheld comes with an exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip, a 144Hz AMOLED display offers, and a detachable controller called Kishi V2 Pro for Android and Xbox games. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip is capable of “2-3x speeds” for consistent performance and a high frame rate. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 11 2022 update rolling out with Amazon Appstore Preview beta expansion

The users can use the Razer Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, and Razer HyperSense haptics for competitive AAA gaming, said the company during its annual RazerCon event.

Like Nintendo’s Switch, the Edge comes in two parts: the main unit with a display and internal hardware, and a set of modular, detachable controls.

The main unit includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display running at a 2,400×1080 resolution, with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Razer said this results in “87 percent more pixels than competitive offerings.”

It also features a 5,000-mAh battery, which Razer says should keep you gaming for “hours.”

The Razer Edge will be available in the market in January 2023.

Razer has been preparing a dedicated Android gaming device for months, complete with Verizon’s 5G connectivity to enable cloud gaming on the go.

According to the company, the handheld is perfect both for cloud gaming services and for high-end mobile games like Apex Legends.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 16, 2022 2:45 PM IST
