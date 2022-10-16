Consumer electronics company Razer has unveiled a Nintendo Switch-style Android handheld device for $399.99 that is touted as the world’s first 5G gaming device. The device is launched at RazerCon 2022 event held earlier today. Also Read - BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Best games of the year (Winners list)

Razer Edge features, specifications

Called the Razor Edge and a Verizon exclusive, the premium Android gaming handheld comes with an exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip, a 144Hz AMOLED display offers, and a detachable controller called Kishi V2 Pro for Android and Xbox games.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip is capable of "2-3x speeds" for consistent performance and a high frame rate.

The Razer Edge is the Ultimate Android Gaming Handheld powered by the exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. Built with an active-cooled gaming chipset & 144Hz AMOLED display, enjoy unbeatable gaming performance. Comes with a Razer Kishi V2 Pro—reserve one now: https://t.co/MYU7PkrxHV pic.twitter.com/EBLxh5dOM0 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 15, 2022

The users can use the Razer Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, and Razer HyperSense haptics for competitive AAA gaming, said the company during its annual RazerCon event.

Like Nintendo’s Switch, the Edge comes in two parts: the main unit with a display and internal hardware, and a set of modular, detachable controls.

The main unit includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display running at a 2,400×1080 resolution, with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Razer said this results in “87 percent more pixels than competitive offerings.”

It also features a 5,000-mAh battery, which Razer says should keep you gaming for “hours.”

The Razer Edge will be available in the market in January 2023.

Razer has been preparing a dedicated Android gaming device for months, complete with Verizon’s 5G connectivity to enable cloud gaming on the go.

According to the company, the handheld is perfect both for cloud gaming services and for high-end mobile games like Apex Legends.

–With inputs from IANS