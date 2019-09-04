comscore Razer announces Razer Blade Stealth 13, world’s first gaming Ultrabook
Razer announces Razer Blade Stealth 13, world’s first gaming Ultrabook

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop, happens to be the world’s first gaming ultrabook.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 1:42 PM IST
Gaming hardware maker Razer, has announced their new Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop. This happens to be the world’s first gaming ultrabook. It is powered by Intel’s new 10th generation processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor. It has a thin form factor of 15mm chassis and weighs only 1.3 kg.

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 will feature GeForce GTX 1650 and to optimize battery life, the GTX models feature Nvidia Optimus technology. The GTX Models come in two variants – Full-HD or 4K UHD touch display. Both of these are equipped with the latest Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 processor and a 512GB PCIe SSD, with Razer’s signature tone-on-tone matte black finish.

The Full-HD model’s display features a matte finish with Intel’s Lower Power Display Technology (LPDT) to help further extend battery life. While the 4K UHD model features a glass panel with touch integration. Both panels are custom calibrated and cover 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 will also be available in Mercury White edition. This will be equipped with a higher-powered Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor at 25W. The 10th gen processor comes with Intel’s latest Iris Plus graphics.

The Mercury White edition sports a 256GB PCIe SSD and a Full-HD matte display. This version comes with tone-on-tone Mercury White finish. The Full-HD display is custom-calibrated for color accuracy, covering 100 percent of the sRGB space. It is flanked by ultra-slim bezels.

It features 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, up to 512GB of fast PCIe storage that can be upgraded. For connectivity it uses USB-C Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6.

Fortnite v10.20 content update now out with Zapper Traps

Fortnite v10.20 content update now out with Zapper Traps

Pricing and availability

The new line of Razer Blade Stealth laptops will start at $1,499.99 USD and will be available starting at the end of September 2019 from Razer.com and select retailers in the United States and Canada and coming soon to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

