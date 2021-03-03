PC gaming-focused consumer electronics company, Razer has announced that its first-ever developer conference, Razer DevCon 2021 will take place on May 7. The event will be streamed live via Twitch, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. During the conference, the company will provide attendees with details on “up-to-date innovation and technology that might benefit the future of gaming across multiple platforms.” Also Read - CES 2021: Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with a rollout display

Razer DevCon 2021 will be similar to the company's popular RazerCon, but rather than being geared towards video gamers, it will be geared towards the game-making industry. The conference will be open to all mobile, PC and console developers who are interested in the hardware, software or services arms of the gaming industry.

Razer DevCon: Here’s how to register

Registrations for the event are now live and those interested can sign up for the same via the company's official website. The first 1000 registered and verified developers will also receive a "special attendee's pack" that is exclusive to this show. Take note, you can still attend the conference even if you are not a developer, however, you will not be eligible to get the attendee's pack.

The company has announced that during DevCon 2021, it will be hosting over four hours of discussion panels, hosted by industry veterans like iLLOGIKA’s Game Producer Frank Rosay and Vibe Avenue Studios’ Audio Artist Renaud Ostrowski. Some specific panels during the conference will also cover topics like work monetization, incentivization, implementation of the Razer Chroma SDK and more.

Additionally, the company will be providing verified developers with access to live breakout sessions with Razer and THX engineers to help them communicate with each other regarding game development.

Will there be any games shown?

Due to this being a developer conference, the chances of seeing final versions of games or future devices might be slim. However, a lot of talks will happen around the accessories and games currently in development. During the sessions, the company might even showcase a few prototypes or unfinished versions of soon to launch products.