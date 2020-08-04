comscore Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features, more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more
News

Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

Gaming

Realme Smart TV sale is set to take place on Flipkart and Realme’s own website.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 11:43 AM IST
realme-smart-tv-review-13

The Realme Smart TV is all set to go on sale once again go in India today at 12 noon. The sale is set to take place on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. It will see both the 32-inch and 43-inch models of the Realme TV on both online portals. The smart TV competes with other players in the affordable smart TV market like the Xiaomi Mi TV series, iFFalcon, TCL, Thomoson and more. Also Read - Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

Realme Smart TV: Pricing and offers

The Realme TV 32-inch model will be available for Rs 12,999. The 43-inch full-HD TV will retail for Rs 21,999. Both these televisions come with 1+1 year of warranty (1 year on full TV and 1 extra year on panel). Realme is also offering 6 months of YouTube Premium on both smart TVs. Also Read - Realme TV with quad-core MediaTek processor goes on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

Specifications and features

The Realme Smart TV comes in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch diagonal display. The 32-inch television features HD ready (720p) panel with a 178-degree viewing angle. The 43-inch Realme TV, on the other hand, is a full-HD television. Both sport Chromecast built-in and HDR10 video decoding. It is the first TV in the segment to bring HLG which is another high-quality format for good picture quality.

These televisions feature a MediaTek’s powerful quad-core 64-bit processor meant for smart TVs. The architecture is of an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. As noted by the company, the smart TV RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

Also Read

OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

The television offers 24W down-firing stereo speakers. This is a quad-speaker system of two sets of speakers located at the bottom of the TV panel. Each set accompanies one full-range speaker and one tweeter. Additionally, it uses the Dolby Audio MS12B solution for surround sound capabilities.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications
News
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications
Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

Gaming

Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

OnePlus Buds to go on sale today on Flipkart, OnePlus website

News

OnePlus Buds to go on sale today on Flipkart, OnePlus website

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

News

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

OnePlus Buds to go on sale today on Flipkart, OnePlus website

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications
Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

Gaming

Realme Smart TV sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi 11 अगस्त को दसवीं एनिवर्सरी पर Mi 10 Pro Plus और दूसरे नए प्रोडक्ट करेगी लॉन्च

वनप्लस लॉन्च करेगी HydrogenOS 11, जानिए क्या होगा इसमें खास

Vivo S7 स्मार्टफोन 2 सेल्फी कैमरा, 3 बैक कैमरा, 8GB रैम, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Realme TV की आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंन

Google Pixel 4a फोन 12MP कैमरा और पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ करीब 26,000 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specs
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specs
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today: Price, specifications
OnePlus Buds to go on sale today on Flipkart, OnePlus website

News

OnePlus Buds to go on sale today on Flipkart, OnePlus website
Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

News

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers