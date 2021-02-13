comscore Realme to launch gaming accessories alongside Realme Narzo 30 series in India soon: Report
Realme to launch gaming accessories alongside Narzo 30 in India: Report

Realme is reportedly gearing up to bring new gaming accessories including mouse and pad for the gamers out there. The brand could launch these products alongside Narzo 30.

Image: Ishan Agarwal/ leakster

Earlier this week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme confirmed to launch the Narzo 30 series in India very soon. There’s no launch date yet. A new leak now suggests that the company alongside the new Narzo series will launch some new gaming accessories for the Indian gaming community. Now, that’s great news for all the gaming enthusiasts out there. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro details leaked after company starts teasing India launch

According to a popular leakster Ishan Agarwal Realme will launch new gaming accessories including a gaming pad, mouse, and more in India alongside the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series. In the tweet Agrawal stated, “Realme will also be launching gaming accessories along with narzo 30 series. These look cool… The gaming mouse and the pad also indicates at an imminent launch of a gaming laptop? #realme is yet to announce the launch dates of the narzo 30 series. What do you think?” Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30, Samsung Galaxy F62: Smartphones launching in first half of 2021

Notably, the company hasn’t confirmed any of these gaming products yet so take this with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G India sale today on Flipkart: See offers, price and more

However, in a past interview with BGR India the CEO Madhav Sheth hinted that the company is exploring the laptop segment as well. We have already seen Xiaomi launch Mi laptops in India last year and expect that Realme to soon join the segment.

As far as the leaked gaming accessories teaser is concerned we can spot a Narzo-themed gaming mouse, a mouse pad with the Narzo branding on it. Another device can also be seen that could most likely be an air controller.

Meanwhile, Realme Narzo 30 makes it to the TENAA certification website with model number RMX3161 and specifications including a 6.5-inch display, 5G support, dual-SIM support, among others.

Rumours reveal that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will come with Android 11 out-of-the-box, a rectangular triple rear camera module, and an LED flash. The smartphone series will succeed the Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India last year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: February 13, 2021 1:56 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 13, 2021 2:05 PM IST

