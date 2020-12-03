comscore Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year, here's why
News

PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year, here's why

Gaming

When will PUBG Mobile India release in India? Reports suggest that the game may takes some time to relaunch in the country.

PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Corporation has been teasing the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile India, the Indian version of the original PUBG Mobile, for the past couple of weeks. While the battle royale game is gearing up to launch PUBG Mobile India, it might not be as easy as the company thinks. The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile alongside hundreds of other Chinese apps like TikTok on the grounds of data security and privacy concerns in the month of September. Also Read - FAU-G breaks record, crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Play store in 3 days

Initially, the game was expected to release by the end of November, around Diwali, but that didn’t happen. Reports later revealed that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile could relaunch in December but now even that seems unlikely. According to the latest media report, PUBG executives have been requesting officials at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to meet but there has been no response from the latter. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter

This InsideSport report suggested that PUBG requested for the meeting nearly four weeks ago and still there has been no response from the government. “Government is yet to respond to the request for the meeting. The game promoters are ready to comply [with] all norms set by the Indian government but no response has come back from the MEITY office,” a source close to the PUBG promotion was quoted in the report. Also Read - FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

For the unaware, if a banned app wants to relaunch it must address all the concerns raised by the authorities,  host a discussion and obtain the government’s permission. Unless these are done a banned app will not be able to operate in the country again. The report suggested that the PUBG Mobile India release could take some more months. The game is said to be available to everyone in the country by January or February next year depending on the government’s approval.

PUBG Corp is also rushing to release the PUBG Mobile India game as early as possible due to pressure from FAU-G, developed by a Bengaluru based nCore Games. FAU-G action game is already up for pre-registration on Google Play Store. The company on Wednesday announced that one million users have pre-registered for FAU-G in just three days. The release date of FAU-G is yet to be announced but we expect the game to be available for all Android users by the end of this month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 3, 2020 7:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 3, 2020 7:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year
Gaming
Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year
Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

Features

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs

News

Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs

Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

News

Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly

Gaming

HP esports Gold Quest scholarship to pay Rs 50,000 monthly

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

ZTE Blade V2021 5G goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Poco Days sale: Poco X3, M2 Pro on sale with Rs 1,000 off

Check train PNR status directly from WhatsApp with Railofy

Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs

Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year

Gaming

Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year
FAU-G crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play store

Gaming

FAU-G crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Google Play store
PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter
FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

Gaming

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games
FAU-G registration is up on Google Play, screenshot revealed

Gaming

FAU-G registration is up on Google Play, screenshot revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi फीचर फोन यूजर्स के लिए ला रही है खास स्मार्टफोन, जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च

Realme C15 Holiday Edition हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

WhatsApp ने कस्टम चैट वॉलपेपर समेत कई नए फीचर्स किए रोल आउट

Vivo Y51 स्मार्टफोन आकर्षक कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर के साथ जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature
Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review

News

ZTE Blade V2021 5G goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
News
ZTE Blade V2021 5G goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
Poco Days sale: Poco X3, M2 Pro on sale with Rs 1,000 off

Deals

Poco Days sale: Poco X3, M2 Pro on sale with Rs 1,000 off
Check train PNR status directly from WhatsApp with Railofy

How To

Check train PNR status directly from WhatsApp with Railofy
Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs

News

Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs
Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

News

Xiaomi teases a QLED Mi TV India launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers