Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year

PUBG Corporation has been teasing the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile India, the Indian version of the original PUBG Mobile, for the past couple of weeks. While the battle royale game is gearing up to launch PUBG Mobile India, it might not be as easy as the company thinks. The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile alongside hundreds of other Chinese apps like TikTok on the grounds of data security and privacy concerns in the month of September. Also Read - FAU-G breaks record, crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Play store in 3 days

Initially, the game was expected to release by the end of November, around Diwali, but that didn’t happen. Reports later revealed that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile could relaunch in December but now even that seems unlikely. According to the latest media report, PUBG executives have been requesting officials at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to meet but there has been no response from the latter. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter

This InsideSport report suggested that PUBG requested for the meeting nearly four weeks ago and still there has been no response from the government. “Government is yet to respond to the request for the meeting. The game promoters are ready to comply [with] all norms set by the Indian government but no response has come back from the MEITY office,” a source close to the PUBG promotion was quoted in the report. Also Read - FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

For the unaware, if a banned app wants to relaunch it must address all the concerns raised by the authorities, host a discussion and obtain the government’s permission. Unless these are done a banned app will not be able to operate in the country again. The report suggested that the PUBG Mobile India release could take some more months. The game is said to be available to everyone in the country by January or February next year depending on the government’s approval.

PUBG Corp is also rushing to release the PUBG Mobile India game as early as possible due to pressure from FAU-G, developed by a Bengaluru based nCore Games. FAU-G action game is already up for pre-registration on Google Play Store. The company on Wednesday announced that one million users have pre-registered for FAU-G in just three days. The release date of FAU-G is yet to be announced but we expect the game to be available for all Android users by the end of this month.