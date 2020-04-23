comscore Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May
News

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 hit the shelves on October 26, 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 9:07 PM IST
Red Dead Redemption 2 2

Rockstar Games released its title Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC in November last year. The game which hit the shelves on October 26, 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 received rave reviews from various sources. And people were excited about the game ever since the first teaser of the game came out almost two years ago. PC gamers have been waiting, and were finally rewarded by Rockstar Games for their patience. For the record, Red Dead Redemption’s first edition was not released for PC. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for PC

And it seems like after almost two years of launch on the Xbox, it is finally be added to Xbox Game Pass. This will take place on May 7, when Red Dead Redemption 2 will be replacing Grand Theft Auto 5 on Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently costs Rs 999 in India. This is a monthly subscription hence this amount is to be paid each month. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Red Dead Redemption 2 that released for PC has two editions. The Special Edition is priced at Rs 3,199 while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 4,199. Those that pre-purchases the game could pre-load it and wait for it to go live. The game went live at 6:30PM IST yesterday. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 PC getting exclusive feature, console gamers not happy

The game was up for pre-purchase on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Besides this it is set to hit Steam later this year on December. The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to feature an exclusive and improve photo new Photo Mode. This new Rockstar Photo studio is set to have a free-roam camera, multiple options.

Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA Online and other Red Dead Online rewards

Also Read

Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA Online and other Red Dead Online rewards

But since the launch of the game, it seems to be facing issues with bugs and inconsistent performance. People are complaining that the game is a hog for specifications and has a tough time reproducing high frame rates. This problem seems to persist even for those that have the newest flagship GPUs.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 9:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May
Gaming
Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May
Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Gaming

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

Gaming

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May
A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

Gaming

A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul
Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors
New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Gaming

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6
Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA and RDR2 rewards

Gaming

Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA and RDR2 rewards

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

YouTube ने फ्री किए 11 नए ओरिजिनल शो, देखें लिस्ट

Zoom App में यूजर्स की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर उठाए ये कदम, जानें क्या होंगे बदलाव

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के लिमिटेड एडिशन पॉप अप बॉक्स की कीमत आई सामने

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India
News
Facebook launches Messenger Kids with more parental control in India
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor