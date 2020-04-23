Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Rockstar Games released its title Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC in November last year. The game which hit the shelves on October 26, 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 received rave reviews from various sources. And people were excited about the game ever since the first teaser of the game came out almost two years ago. PC gamers have been waiting, and were finally rewarded by Rockstar Games for their patience. For the record, Red Dead Redemption’s first edition was not released for PC. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for PC

And it seems like after almost two years of launch on the Xbox, it is finally be added to Xbox Game Pass. This will take place on May 7, when Red Dead Redemption 2 will be replacing Grand Theft Auto 5 on Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently costs Rs 999 in India. This is a monthly subscription hence this amount is to be paid each month. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Red Dead Redemption 2 that released for PC has two editions. The Special Edition is priced at Rs 3,199 while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 4,199. Those that pre-purchases the game could pre-load it and wait for it to go live. The game went live at 6:30PM IST yesterday. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 PC getting exclusive feature, console gamers not happy

The game was up for pre-purchase on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Besides this it is set to hit Steam later this year on December. The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to feature an exclusive and improve photo new Photo Mode. This new Rockstar Photo studio is set to have a free-roam camera, multiple options.

But since the launch of the game, it seems to be facing issues with bugs and inconsistent performance. People are complaining that the game is a hog for specifications and has a tough time reproducing high frame rates. This problem seems to persist even for those that have the newest flagship GPUs.