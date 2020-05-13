comscore Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam
News

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam

Gaming

This discount of Red Dead Redemption 2 is for the PC version of the game which is available on Steam.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 6:51 PM IST
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC discount

The classic action-adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2 which recently released for PC is now discounted. This discount is for the PC version of the game which is available on Steam. The basic version of the game is available for Rs 2,559 down from Rs 3,199. The Special Edition has a price of Rs 2,813 down from Rs 4,199, and Ultimate Edition at Rs 3,119 down from Rs 5,199. These are some massive discount numbers on a game that has been extremely popular. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Rockstar Games released its title Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC in November last year. The game which hit the shelves on October 26, 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 received rave reviews from various sources. And people were excited about the game ever since the first teaser of the game came out almost two years ago. PC gamers have been waiting, and were finally rewarded by Rockstar Games for their patience. For the record, the first edition of the game was not released for PC. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for PC

And it seems like after almost two years of launch on the Xbox, it is finally be added to Xbox Game Pass. This took place on May 7, when Red Dead Redemption 2 will be replacing Grand Theft Auto 5 on Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently costs Rs 999 in India. This is a monthly subscription hence this amount is to be paid each month. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Also Read

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

PC Requirements

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
Memory: 8GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
HDD Space: 150GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)
Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Memory: 12GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
HDD Space: 150GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 6:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
News
Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

News

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam

Uber brings package delivery service in India

News

Uber brings package delivery service in India

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

Uber brings package delivery service in India

Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know

India sees up to 50% increase in mobile data consumption

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam
Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May
A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

Gaming

A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul
Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors
New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Gaming

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

हिंदी समाचार

ओरोग्य सेतु (Aarogya Setu) एप को 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स ने किया डाउनलोड, जानें फीचर्स

शाओमी के CEO इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे iPhone! वायरल हुआ स्क्रीनशॉट

Nokia 9.3 PureView स्मार्टफोन 8K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Freebuds 3 भारत में वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, 18 रुपये के EMI ऑफर में खरीदें

ट्रेन और हवाई सफर के लिए जरूरी होगा फोन में इस एप का होना

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
News
Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store
WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

News

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance
Uber brings package delivery service in India

News

Uber brings package delivery service in India
Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know

News

Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know