Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam

The classic action-adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2 which recently released for PC is now discounted. This discount is for the PC version of the game which is available on Steam. The basic version of the game is available for Rs 2,559 down from Rs 3,199. The Special Edition has a price of Rs 2,813 down from Rs 4,199, and Ultimate Edition at Rs 3,119 down from Rs 5,199. These are some massive discount numbers on a game that has been extremely popular. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Rockstar Games released its title Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC in November last year. The game which hit the shelves on October 26, 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 received rave reviews from various sources. And people were excited about the game ever since the first teaser of the game came out almost two years ago. PC gamers have been waiting, and were finally rewarded by Rockstar Games for their patience. For the record, the first edition of the game was not released for PC. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for PC

And it seems like after almost two years of launch on the Xbox, it is finally be added to Xbox Game Pass. This took place on May 7, when Red Dead Redemption 2 will be replacing Grand Theft Auto 5 on Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate currently costs Rs 999 in India. This is a monthly subscription hence this amount is to be paid each month. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

PC Requirements

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 7 – Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible