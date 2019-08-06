Red Dead Redemption 2 hits new milestone; sells 25 million copies

One of the most popular open-world games from Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 has crossed a new milestone. Parent company Take-Two Interactive has announced that it has shipped 25 million copies of Red Dead Redemption 2. This new shipment figure counts copies shipped through June 30. The last number announced was 24 million copies in May, and 23 million in February 2019. The game shipped 17 million copies right at launch back in October 2018. The game has earned Rockstar Games almost $1 billion in the first weekend of launch. This made Red Dead Redemption 2 only the second highest first weekend earner for Rockstar Games.

These numbers refer to the number of copies of the game that Rockstar has shipped to the retailers. And to top it off, Rockstar Games is still raking in the moolah with GTA V which has now shipped more than 110 million copies. The release of the game took the gaming world by storm and it apparently made $725 million in three days of release, and that is a massive achievement for any game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was first teased almost two years before the release. This was when Rockstar Games put out the first poster of the game and people have been hyped since. The first iteration of the game was a massive success for Rockstar Games and people all over lauded it for the accurate and detailed portrayal of its setting of the American wild west.

WATCH: Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #3

The only game from Rockstar Games to earn a higher opening weekend was the Grand Theft Auto V which was back in the year 2013 which amassed over $1 billion within the first three days of its release. It set the record for the highest-selling game on Sony’s PlayStation Network on PlayStation 4 despite being available on Xbox One. This was a significant achievement since the two other major games last year, God of War and Marvel’s Spider-man were both PlayStation exclusives.

The game costs Rs 2,899 on PS4 and Rs 3,400 for Xbox One in India. This makes it one of the costlier AAA games in the market right now. The game has constantly received the top ratings from almost all publications that have reviewed it.